Lindsay Lohan is ‘crazy about her skin', reveals beauty secrets behind glow at 38: Green tea to laser treatments

Lindsay Lohan is in the process of 'developing' her own beauty line. In a May 27 interview with Elle, the actor spoke about how she is 'crazy about her skin and health'. She also revealed her morning routine, which sounds like a potent mix of healthy habits and skincare rituals. From using ice-cold water, serums, and eye patches to help reduce puffiness and promote skin health to drinking a blend of carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, and apple for a boost of vitamins and antioxidants, here's everything she does. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79 Lindsay Lohan opens up about how she achieves youthful and radiant skin. (Instagram/ Lindsay Lohan)

A lot of water, green tea and special morning juice

Asked about her 'radiant' skin, Lindsay Lohan said, “I’m crazy about my skin and health… I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skincare is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing — I’m testing them. Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers.”

What made her change her whole routine and diet

Speaking about how her 'skin is so thin', the actor also opened up about changing her 'whole routine' after her son Luai was born. She welcomed her son with husband Bader Shammas in 2023.

Lindsay said, “My skin changed after having my son. It got really sensitive. That’s what really made me change my whole routine and diet and everything. I did blood tests, and I was like, 'I want to know everything I’m allergic to'. So I cut everything out, and that’s kind of when everything started to change for me... my skin got even more sensitive after him. It doesn’t happen to everyone. But I’m glad it happened to me because it made me aware of how to take care of my skin long-term.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.