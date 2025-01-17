Menu Explore
Kriti Sanon's easy 7-step morning skincare routine includes ice dunking, lots of sunscreen, skipping moisturiser

Deutsche Welle | ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 17, 2025 08:28 AM IST

Kriti Sanon's 7-step morning skincare routine is the secret to her beauty. She shared the steps in a video, which includes ice dunking and skipping moisturiser.

Kriti Sanon's secret to beautiful, hydrated, moisturised skin is her morning skincare routine. In a recent video, the actor shared the steps she follows in the morning, which are quite easy to follow. From ice-dunking and a detoxifying mask to skipping moisturiser and not shying away from using sunscreen, her 7-step routine is quite interesting.

Kriti Sanon's secret to glowing skin is her 7-step morning skincare routine.
Kriti Sanon's secret to glowing skin is her 7-step morning skincare routine.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's DIY beauty secrets for glowing skin, healthy hair and plump lips in your 40s

She said in the clip, “My morning skincare is very, very simple, and I don't take too long [with it]. I don't do a mask every single day, but on special days when I feel like I want to detoxify my skin, I use one,” Kriti shared. Check out her routine:

Step 1 - Ice dunking

Kriti Sanon begins her day by drinking lukewarm lemon water. After washing her face and using clean hands, the actor begins her morning skincare routine. The first step is ice dunking. She called ice an underrated skincare product as it calms down the inflammation in the skin, cleanses oil and dirt from the pores, and helps her wake up.

Step 2 - Detoxifying mask

When the actor has a shoot in the morning, she tries detoxifying masks for her skin. Whereas when she is nearing her period, she uses a hydrating mask.

Step 3 - Undereye patch

She follows the second step with an undereye patch. Kriti uses a green tea and caffeine undereye mask. She applies the patch right on top of her mask and lets the patch and the mask sit on her skin for 15 minutes.

Step 4 - Homemade toner

After removing the patches and the mask with a clean, soft cloth and lukewarm water, Kriti sprays a homemade glycerine and rose water toner on her face to make it a little damp. “For those who don't know about glycerin, it is an underrated product that hydrates your skin, adds moisture to your skin and holds that moisture, and has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties,” she added.

Step 5 - Serum

She follows the toner with a serum with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, alpha arbutin for uneven and pigmented skin, kakaru plum extract for vitamin C, and aloe vera extract to hydrate her skin.

Step 6 - Sunscreen

Kriti revealed that she doesn't like using a moisturizer followed by sunscreen, which is why she opts for a sunscreen that can moisturise and protect her skin from sun damage. “With sunscreen, more is more, so don't shy away and make sure you are covering your entire face, neck, and eyelids. 80 to 90 percent of premature ageing happens because of skin damage, so don't skip your sunscreen - whether you are inside or outside the house,” she added.

Step 7 - Lip balm

The actor wraps up her daily routine with a hydrating and glossy lip balm. She revealed that she carries it everywhere she goes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
