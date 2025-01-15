Priyanka Chopra's DIY beauty secrets for glowing skin, healthy hair and plump lips in your 40s

What's the secret to Priyanka Chopra's plump lips, healthy skin and luscious hair? It's the different types of exfoliation scrubs and masks which she has learnt from her mother and grandmother, who used natural ingredients in their skincare. Priyanka Chopra's DIY beauty remedies will give you glowing skin and healthy hair.

In an old video shared by Vogue India, Priyanka revealed the three DIY remedies she uses in her natural skincare regime to get glowing skin and luscious hair in her 40s. Know all about them here:

Lip Scrub

Ingredients

Sea Salt (As per the size of your lips, the actor added jokingly)

100% pure vegetable glycerin

Rose Water

Method

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and then gently rub it on your lips. Wipe off the mixture, and you are done!

Body scrub

Priyanka called the body scrub an exfoliator and hydrator and said that it moisturises and heals. She advised her fans to try it on their hands first to find out whether they are allergic to it or not.

Ingredients

1 cup of gram flour

A heaping scoop of plain yoghurt

Milk

Lemon

Sandalwood powder

Method

Take the ingredients and mix them in a bowl. Once the gram flour and yoghurt are combined, add a little bit of lemon. Add a little bit of whole milk to the mixture. In the end, add a little bit of sandalwood powder and turmeric powder to the mixture.

“It [turmeric] might give you a little bit of a yellowish hue, so be careful about how much you put in. Once combined, apply the mixture to your body and let it dry. Once it dries, scrub it off so it literally exfoliates. Then, you shower,” Priyanka explained. “If you have oily skin, maybe use skim milk or low-fat/no-fat yoghurt.”

Scalp treatment

Priyanka explained that her scalp treatment is for those who have a dry scalp or dandruff.

Ingredients

Full-fat yoghurt

Honey

Egg

Method

Take a heaping scoop of yoghurt in a bowl and add 1 teaspoon of honey to it. Crack an egg into the mixture and combine. Add the mixture to your scalp and keep it for 30 minutes. Wash it off with a baby shampoo or just warm water. “The yoghurt helps hydrate the scalp and cool it down,” Priyanka added in the clip.