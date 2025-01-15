Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra aces her business-girl chic era in stylish blouse, bodycon satin skirt on set of Jonas Brothers' film

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 15, 2025 08:19 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra was clicked on the Jonas Brothers' new holiday film sets. The actor aced the business-girl chic look in a stylish blouse and a satin skirt.

The Jonas Brothers are currently filming a new untitled holiday flick in Toronto, Canada. Priyanka Chopra was clicked on the set of their film by the paparazzi. The pictures, shared by Nick and Priyanka's fan account, showed the actor acing her business girl chic era in a stylish outfit. Let's decode what she wore.

Priyanka Chopra on the sets of the Jonas Brothers' film.
Priyanka Chopra on the sets of the Jonas Brothers' film.

Priyanka Chopra is in her business girl chic era

Priyanka was seen in a white knit blouse on the film set. The top features a plunging V neckline, full-length sleeves, ribbed cuffs, a wrap design, and a snug fit accentuating her bodice. She wore it with a striking satin skirt. The bottoms come in one of the season's most popular shades - cherry red - and feature a high-rise waist, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a midi hem length.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with a tan tote bag, a lavender pouch, rings, a gold Serpentine bracelet, and a dainty chain with a gorgeous Solitaire pendant. With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled in blowout waves, Priyanka rounded off the glam with darkened brows, muted smokey eye shadow, flushed cheeks, barry lip shade, and contouring for a snatched jaw.

On the work front

Apart from the Jonas Brothers' holiday movie, Priyanka also has three upcoming international projects. She will be soon seen in Ilya Naishuller's action comedy Heads of State, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

The actor also has Frank E Flowers' action film The Bluff, also starring Karl Urban, and produced by Russo Brothers' AGBO. She has another project backed by AGBO – season 2 of her 2023 spy drama Citadel, also starring Richard Madden. It will stream on Prime Video. Lastly, Priyanka is also rumoured to make a comeback to Indian films with SS Rajamouli's next, co-starring Mahesh Babu.

