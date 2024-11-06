Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bulgari Serpentine watch could buy you a luxurious SUV car. Find out its price

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the special screening of her upcoming Prime Video series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actor wore a strapless gold dress for the occasion, designed by her favourite designer and good friend Kresha Bajaj. The highlight of Samantha's look for the screening was the gold bracelet watch she wore to add a regal touch to her ensemble. It is by Bulgari and could buy you a luxurious SUV car. Find out its price. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a Bulgari Serpentine watch to the Honey Bunny screening.

What is the price of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bulgari watch?

The Bulgari gold bracelet timepiece is called the Serpenti Tubogas Watch. It is available on the official Bulgari website. The gold statement-making accessory retails for ₹45,47,000.

Samantha's Bulgari watch is worth ₹45 lakh.

All you need to know about Samantha's watch

The Serpenti Tubogas double spiral watch features an 18-carat yellow gold case and bracelet, a bezel set with brilliant cut diamonds, and a silver opaline dial. According to the Bulgari website, ‘the timepiece evokes both the sensual curves of a woman and the fluid shape of the serpent - crafted with the shapely lines of this specific technique’.

Additionally, the Serpenti Tubogas double-spiral watch features quartz movement, a 35 mm 18-carat yellow gold curved case set with brilliant cut diamonds, the 18-carat yellow gold crown set with a cabochon cut pink rubellite, and hand-applied indexes.

Decoding Samantha's outfit

Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the Kresh Bajaj dress features a strapless plunging neckline, a body-hugging silhouette, and a back slit. The crinkled metal gold fabric makes the ensemble pop, turning it into a perfect party look. Samantha accessorised it with gold block heels and hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Samantha chose winged eyeliner, pink lips, shimmering gold eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing skin, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, and nude nails. Lastly, she left her side-parted dark auburn hair loose and styled in soft blowout curls.