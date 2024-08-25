Priyanka Chopra wore 30 lakh Bulgari bracelet with vintage pearl necklace to brother's wedding; know its insane price

Priyanka Chopra made a surprise visit to India recently. The actor is in the country to attend her brother Siddarth Chopra's wedding festivities. For one of the first functions, she wore a pink Manish Malhotra chiffon saree. She styled the ensemble with stunning jewels from Bulgari. Know their price inside. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra rocks sultry see-through gown as she supports Nick Jonas at The Good Half premiere: Watch) Priyanka Chopra wears a diamond bracelet and vintage pearl necklace by Bulgari to her brother's wedding. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra wears Bulgari jewels to her brother's wedding: Know their price

Priyanka Chopra, who is the brand ambassador for Bulgari, wore jewels from the luxurious Italian fashion house. She chose a diamond bracelet from their Serpentine collection and a vintage pearl choker necklace. The bracelet is called Serpenti Viper Bracelet and features a one-coil design in an 18 kt white gold set with full pavé diamonds. According to the official Bulgari website, it is worth ₹30,79,000.

The price of the Bulgari bracelet Priyanka Chopra wore. (Instagram )

Coming to the vintage pearl choker necklace, Priyanka's oh-so-classy accessory is encrusted with pearls, rubies, and diamonds. Though the price of the necklace was not available on the official website, according to reports, the necklace comes at an insane price tag of ₹8 crore.

About Priyanka Chopra's look for her brother's wedding

Priyanka's first look for her brother's wedding festivities featured her in a pink chiffon saree, custom-designed by Bollywood's favourite Manish Malhotra. The nine yards feature floral adornments and shimmering sequin embellishments. She wore the drape with a cropped blouse featuring floral embellishments, spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a backless design. Lastly, vibrant pink lips, a messy top knot, pink eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, and highlighted contours rounded off the glam.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie, The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. She will also be seen alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller.