Priyanka Chopra rocks sultry see-through gown as she supports Nick Jonas at The Good Half premiere: Watch

Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere of Nick Jonas' upcoming movie The Good Half in Los Angeles today. The couple arrived on the red carpet dressed in stylish ensembles. The Desi Girl's sultry, see-through look stole the show. Check it out inside. (Also Read | Loved Sara Ali Khan's simple white cotton kurta set for celebrating her 29th birthday? It costs ₹11k) Priyanka Chopra supports her husband, Nick Jonas, at The Good Half premiere. (Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at The Good Half premiere

Nick Jonas will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film The Good Half. The singer arrived in Los Angeles for the premiere of the movie. Priyanka Chopra supported her husband and accompanied him to the red carpet event. The couple posed for pictures and won hearts with their sizzling chemistry. While Nick chose a beige suit and a brown T-shirt for the occasion, Priyanka wore a sheer green floor-length gown over a black bodysuit.

Decoding Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka's green sheer dress features a lace embroidered floral pattern done in a gold tone. The net gown has a one-shoulder silhouette, a full-length sleeve, a side thigh-high slit, a black ribbon belt to cinch the waist, scalloped borders, and a floor-length hem. She wore the gown over a black bodysuit featuring a lace-embroidered sheer top that has a deep neck, and booty shorts.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with black strappy high heels and Bulgari jewels, including statement rings, gold hoop earrings, and a Serpentine necklace. Lastly, she chose centre-parted loose tresses, berry lip shade, subtle smoky eyes, mascara on the lashes, smudge kohl, rouge-tinted cheeks, and darkened brows for the glam.

Meanwhile, Nick complemented Priyanka in a beige blazer featuring notch lapels, an oversized fit, full-length sleeves, and a cropped silhouette. The singer wore it with matching high-waisted pants and a brown scoop-neck tee. He styled the ensemble with a silver chain, rings, and chunky black Chelsea boots.

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. The couple have a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They welcomed Malti on January 15, 2022, via surrogacy.