Loved Sara Ali Khan's simple white cotton kurta set for celebrating her 29th birthday? It costs 11k

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 29th birthday on August 12. The actor took to Instagram to share images from her at-home celebrations with her mother, Amrita Singh, and friends. She wore a simple white cotton kurta set in a few snippets. Read on to know its price. Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 29th birthday. (Instagram )

Sara Ali Khan wears a simple white kurta set for her birthday: It costs…

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her birthday celebrations with the caption, “Bliss, Joy & Gratitude. Thank you for all the birthday wishes.” The post features photos of the actor performing auspicious puja for her birthday, interacting with kids, cutting the cake, and celebrating with her friends. She also shared a video of her getting scared of her birthday candle.

For the celebrations, Sara slipped into a simple white cotton kurta set featuring a pink Aztec pattern. The actor's ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Seeaash. It is called the Pink Aztec Kurta Set. Adding it to your ethnic wear collection will cost you ₹11,500.

The price of the kurta set Sara Ali Khan wore for her birthday. (seeaash.in)

Decoding Sara Ali Khan's birthday look

Sara's simple white cotton suit set features an A-line kurta adorned with vibrant pink Aztec borders on the neckline and sleeves. The V neckline, silver gota work on the trims, mirror and pearl embellishments, breezy kaftan-style sleeves, a pleated design on the torso, and a relaxed silhouette completed the design elements. She wore the kurta with matching pants featuring a flared palazzo fit, pink Aztech borders, and silver gota embroidery.

Sara accessorised the simple ensemble with emerald and diamond earrings and a bracelet watch. She chose minimal makeup, feathered brows, and pink lips to style the ensemble. Lastly, she tied her shoulder-length tresses in a half-tied updo.

About Sara Ali Khan

Sara was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actor will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Konkona Sen Sharma, and it is set for release on September 13.