Happy birthday Sara Ali Khan: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s the queen of traditional style

Sara Ali Khan is ringing in her 29th birthday today, and what better way to celebrate than with a style tribute? Known for her confidence, quirky personality, and acting chops, Sara also stands out for her stunning fashion sense. Her style mantra is all about keeping it classy, comfy, yet totally trendy. Sara's love for traditional Indian wear is no secret—she's often seen rocking gorgeous ethnic outfits. Whether it's a simple anarkali kurta or a chikankari suit, she can pull off any look with absolute perfection. On her 29th birthday, let's take a little fashion trip down memory lane and pick up some style cues from her most stylish ethnic looks! (Also read: Nita Ambani brings retro glam to Paris Olympics, rocks a 70s style vintage indigo saree and a chic rose-adorned hairdo ) As we celebrate Sara Ali Khan's 29th birthday, let’s take a look back at five times she absolutely nailed ethnic fashion.(Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Jamdani lehenga

Sara Ali Khan totally rocked a vibrant lehenga from Mayyur Girotra Couture. The ikkat embroidery, with its resham threads, mirrors, tilla, and gota work, was all about celebrating our rich culture. She paired it with a matching backless choli, featuring colourful doris, a plunging neckline, and half-sleeves. A matching dupatta, traditional Indian jewellery, and a glam makeup look tied the whole outfit together perfectly.

Golden Manish Malhotra lehenga

Sara Ali Khan stunned in a golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra, decked out in intricate sequins and embroidery. The full-sleeved blouse added a chic touch, while the voluminous skirt gave her that royal vibe. A matching dupatta and perfect styling completed the look. Her hair and makeup were on point too! Hairstylist Sourav Roy gave her a sleek, high bun, adding elegance, while makeup artist Mehak Oberoi nailed it with a flawless base, smokey eyes, and nude lips. Sara looked absolutely stunning.

Colourful six yards

Sara's next ethnic look is all about vibrant colours and sartorial elegance. She dazzled in a colourful viscose organza saree, styled with a spaghetti-strap blouse and a matching potli bag. She kept the jewels minimal, letting the saree shine. Her glam picks were on point too: darkened brows, subtle smoky eyes, kohl-lined eyes, mascara, a touch of rouge, a glowing highlighter, and a rose pink lip shade. She completed the look with a center-parted half-up, half-down hairstyle, rounding off her look beautifully.

Breathtaking pearl lehenga

Sara Ali Khan's pearl-finished lehenga will always be our favorite from her ethnic collection. She redefined elegance in this stunning Manish Malhotra piece, featuring a gorgeous halter-neck blouse adorned with pearls and tassels. The fish-tail lehenga, embellished with sequins, and the dupatta, encrusted with pearl detailing, make this ensemble truly unforgettable. With glam makeup and chic hairdo, she radiated pure glamour.

Royal blue Anarkali suit

Sara looked stunning in a royal blue Anarkali suit with gold gota patti embroidery. The kurta featured a round neckline, keyhole cut-outs, and a backless design with dori ties, plus quarter-length sleeves and a flowy tiered skirt. The churidar had gold tassels on the hem. She completed the look with a matching tassel-adorned dupatta, embroidered juttis, and delicate gold jewellery. Her hair was styled in a center-parted half-up do, and her minimal makeup added to the fresh, elegant vibe.