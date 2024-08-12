Nita Ambani brings retro glam to Paris Olympics, rocks a 70s style vintage indigo saree and rose-adorned hairdo: Pics

Nita Ambani is absolutely nailing it with her saree game in Paris! Her fashion diaries from the City of Love are nothing short of a masterclass in grace and elegance. She's been turning heads with one ethereal ethnic outfit after another, and honestly, we can't get enough. Recently, she facilitated the medal winners at the Paris Olympics at the first-ever India House, celebrating their achievement in bringing glory to our nation. Nita Ambani dazzles at Paris Olympics in indigo saree from the 70s and a gorgeous rose-adorned hairdo(Instagram)

Nita's love for sarees is no secret, and she's got this incredible ability to make each one look like it was made just for her. Her latest look, draped in a stunning indigo six-yard beauty, is pure magic. Let's break down her look and snag some fashion inspo. (Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in elegant co-ord set and diamond jewels as she celebrates India's shooting triumph at Olympics 2024 )

Nita Ambani stuns in indigo saree

Nita Ambani continues to make India's textile heritage shine on the global stage, this time in a breathtaking vintage indigo saree in Paris. Her stunning six yards come from the renowned Indian designer Ritu Kumar, featuring a traditional indigo hue—a colour deeply associated with Lord Krishna. The saree's contrast golden embroidery is a masterpiece of intricate craftsmanship, part of Ritu Kumar's original vintage revival work, which was showcased at the Festival of India in the 70s. The golden borders and exquisite handwork exude pure royal vibes, making this look truly special. Nita paired it perfectly with a matching round-neck blouse.

Nita Ambani's look is never complete without her signature opulent jewellery. This time, she accessorised her ensemble with dazzling diamond stud earrings, a long chain necklace featuring a striking leaf-shaped black pendant, a diamond ring adorning her finger, and elegant bangles on her wrist.

Her makeup look features nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a shade of glossy lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a chic middle-parted bun adorned with a red rose, she perfectly finished off her gorgeous look.

Other details

Nita Ambani, an IOC member and Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, along with PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), felicitated the Indian Hockey team for winning the Bronze medal, Neeraj Chopra for his Silver medal, and wrestler Aman Sehrawat for securing a Bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.