Nita Ambani stuns in elegant co-ord set and diamond jewels as she celebrates India's shooting triumph at Olympics 2024

Nita Ambani, IOC member and Reliance Foundation Chairperson, is currently in Paris. On Tuesday, she celebrated India's shooting team at the first-ever India House at the Olympics. She felicitated shooter Sarabjot Singh after his bronze medal triumph in the 10m Air Pistol mixed-team event with Manu Bhaker. Nita Ambani felicitates India's shooting star Sarabjot Singh at Paris 2024 Olympics in elegant co-ord set.(Instagram)

Nita Ambani is a total fashion icon who continues to set style trends with each look. After rocking a series of extravagant outfits for Anant Ambani's wedding, her Paris fashion diaries are all about grace and elegance. Her latest look is no exception as she showcases the perfect mix of comfort and style in a chic co-ord set. Scroll down to find out more about her chic look. (Also read: Nita Ambani is a vision in stunning Manish Malhotra's lotus pink handmade saree at Paris Olympics 2024. Check photos )

Nita Ambani dazzles in stylish co-ord set

For her stunning look, Nita donned a co-ord set that's the perfect blend of comfort and style. The pastel-coloured top features a V-neckline, full sleeves, and a relaxed fit, making it ideal for effortless elegance. The top is adorned with enchanting floral details in soft shades of blue, green, and brown against a beige background, creating a visual symphony of colours. She paired it with matching flared pants for that perfect monochrome vibe.

Her outfit radiates sheer elegance and perfectly complements her rich aura. This look is definitely one to bookmark for anyone who loves to keep their style game on point while prioritizing comfort. Nita's chic co-ord set is the ultimate inspiration for those days when you want to look stylish without compromising on ease.

Nita styled her look with diamond jewels

Nita Ambani's look is never complete without her signature diamonds. This time, she chose a pair of opulent stud earrings, a massive diamond ring adorning her finger, a wristwatch, and a pair of high heels to elevate her outfit. Her makeup was on point with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter and nude lipstick. She finished off her stunning ensemble with her lustrous tresses left loose in a side partition, exuding elegance and sophistication.