Nita Ambani shines in ivory saree adorned with intricate floral embroidery and luxurious jewels at Paris Olympics 2024

Nita Ambani has been unanimously re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) representing India. Renowned for her philanthropy and as the founder of the Reliance Foundation, Nita achieved this re-election at the 142nd IOC session in Paris, receiving a full slate of votes. Nita is also known for her elegant and classy dressing sense, and her latest pictures from Paris are a testament to that. She is a saree lover, and this time, she rocked another ethereal six yards of grace with utmost panache. Let's decode her recent appearance and take some fashion notes.

Nita Ambani stuns in ivory saree

For her recent look, Nita chose an elegant saree in a stunning shade of ivory. This exquisite saree features enchanting, intricate floral detailing in multicolour hues and birds, showcasing vibrant designs on the pastel backdrop, creating a perfect symphony of colours that exude sartorial brilliance. The golden embroidery on the borders added a royal charm, enhancing the saree's overall elegance. She draped it gracefully, allowing the pallu to beautifully cascade down her shoulders, highlighting the intricate work and luxurious fabric. Complementing the saree, Nita opted for a matching half-sleeve blouse that perfectly balanced the traditional aesthetics.

When talking about Nita Ambani, her opulent jewels are a must-mention. To accessorise her look, she opted for a multilayered pearl necklace, oversized silver statement earrings, a bangle on her wrist, and a large diamond ring, all of which radiated her rich aura. With the assistance of makeup artist Mickey Contractor, Nita's makeup featured nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy lipstick shade. Her hairstylist, Ritika Kadam, styled her lustrous hair into soft curls, leaving it loose with a side partition, allowing her tresses to cascade beautifully down her shoulders and perfectly complementing her stunning look.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is an Indian philanthropist and businesswoman. She chairs and founded the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also holds a directorial role at Reliance Industries. She is married to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited. As of March 2024, the Ambani family has a fortune estimated to be over $117.8 billion, making them one of the wealthiest in the world.