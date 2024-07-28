Nita Ambani is a vision to behold in Manish Malhotra's lotus pink handmade saree at Paris Olympics 2024. Check photos

Nita Ambani recently graced the inauguration of the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics 2024. After proving her fashion prowess at the Anant-Radhika wedding, the diva is back with her stunning Paris diaries, which are nothing short of glamorous. Nita is a saree lover, and her latest look was a testament to that. For the occasion, she got decked up in an ethereal six yards of grace, exuding unmatched elegance and charm. Just a day ago, she stunned in an ivory embroidered saree, and this time, she wowed in a lotus pink saree, leaving fashion lovers swooning. Let's decode her stunning look and take some style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani shines in ivory saree adorned with intricate floral embroidery and luxurious jewels at Paris Olympics 2024 ) Nita Ambani dazzled in a stunning lotus pink saree by Manish Malhotra at the Paris Olympics 2024.(Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)

Nita Ambani stuns in lotus pink saree

Nita Ambani's ethereal custom-made saree comes in a mesmerizing lotus pink shade and features intricate sozni Kalamkari hand embroidery on the borders, showcasing the rich craftsmanship of India. She draped the saree elegantly, allowing the pallu to beautifully cascade from her shoulders, adding a touch of regal grace to her look. Nita paired it with a matching half-sleeves blouse, perfectly complementing the intricate details of the saree.

Her saree is sourced from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra. Known for his exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail, Manish has once again created a masterpiece that perfectly complements Nita Ambani's grace and elegance. We absolutely loved how the saree highlighted her timeless beauty and showcased the best of Indian fashion.

Nita Ambani's look wouldn't be complete without her signature opulent jewels. This time, she opted for a luxurious multi-layered pearl necklace, a pair of oversized statement jhumka earrings, a massive diamond ring on her finger and a matching pearl bracelet adorning her wrist, exuding royal elegance. Her glam makeup look features smokey eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, beautifully cascading down her shoulder, completing her elegant look.