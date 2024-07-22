Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez's pilates workout is the Monday motivation you need: Why you should try it

Sara Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez hit the gym for a rigorous pilates session. The actor's trainers shared their workout video on Instagram. Check out what exercises Sara and Jacqueline did, and know why you should add them to your routine. (Also Read | 6 Bollywood actresses who trust the power of pilates for fitness) Sara Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez practise Pilates in new videos. (Instagram )

Sara Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's Pilates routine

Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit posted Sara Ali Khan's pilates workout on Instagram and shared that they worked on her 'balance, coordination, and overall strength and stability.' The clip shows Sara practising compound exercises on the Pilates Reformer to train her lower and upper body. The actor did variations of lunges to train her lats. She also practised bicep curls.

Meanwhile, Yasmin Karachiwala, known for training Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, posted Jacqueline's Pilates workout video. Jacqueline did variations of full-body and stretching exercises in the clip on the Reformer. Her routine included Child's Pose, core exercises like incline push-ups, leg extensions, hamstring stretches, shoulder workouts, and back and tricep training exercises.

Pilates Benefits:

Pilates, a challenging low-impact exercise method, involves a series of precise movements to strengthen your core muscles while making you more flexible and improving your posture. It improves flexibility, boosts balanced muscular strength, and enhances muscular control of your back and limbs. It also helps tone your body, particularly the core muscles, including your abdominal muscles, lower back, hips, and buttocks.

About Sara Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actor received mixed reviews for the two releases. She has Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino next.

As for Jacqueline, she will be next seen in the action thriller Fateh with Sonu Sood. She also starred in the viral Tayc and Shreya Ghoshal song, Yimmy Yimmy, which has over 150 million views on YouTube.