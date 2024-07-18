Braid jewellery is hottest accessory after Ambani wedding: Isha Ambani to Kriti Sanon, celebs who wore it

The Ambani wedding was all about opulence and fashion. From the Ambani ladies to the many celebrities who attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding functions, they wowed the internet with stunning ensembles and breath-taking jewels. However, one common accessory - apart from the diamonds and emeralds - was seen on many stars. We are talking about braid jewellery, also known as jada, poola jada, jada billa or jada choti. It is a traditional South Indian hair ornament specifically designed for brides. Isha Ambani and Kriti Sanon wore the braid jewellery or poola jada for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. (Instagram )

Celebrities who wore braid jewellery to the Ambani wedding

The bride Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Shanaya Kapoor sported the regal yet feminine accessory during the wedding festivities. And it seems we'll see a lot of braid jewellery this wedding season. Read on to find how these celebs styled the Jada with their traditional ensembles and steal ideas for your future wedding looks.

Braid jewellery is the hottest accessory after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant wore the jada billa during her Mausala ceremony with a gorgeous multi-coloured bandhani lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The braid gold accessory covered her entire braid and featured precious gemstones and chain tassels. The jewels, including the jada, are from Radhika's mom's personal collection, making it even more special.

Isha Ambani

Anaita Shroff Adjania dressed Isha Ambani in a stunning Anuradha Vakil lehenga and accessorised it with a gorgeous poola jada woven into her hip-length braided hairdo. The accessory, decked with a gajra, features diamond embellishments, ruby and emerald stones, and jhumkis attached on the end.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's stylist Sukrtiti Grover also weaved a polki and gold poola jada into her braid with the lehenga she wore during Anant Ambani's baraat ceremony. The emerald and pink gemstones in the jada and the gorgeous chrysanthemum gajra in various colours matched the lehenga and beautified Kriti's look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez matched her gold and midnight blue Anamika Khanna lehenga with opulent temple jewellery pieces. However, the highlight was the jada pieces she weaved into her braid. The gold accessory is adorned with polki work, pearls, precious gemstones, and lotus flower-shaped adornments.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor attached her jada billa with gold and pink polki matils (another traditional South Indian hair accessory that brides often wear as a part of their bridal jewellery). Meanwhile, the braid jewellery was decked with polki beads and jhumkis at the ends. The lehenga she wore with the jewels is from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani's eponymous label. It is inspired by the ancient city of Byzantine and embroidered with zardozi, sequins, and crystals.