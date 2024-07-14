Shloka Mehta's natural beauty shines in Manish Malhotra lehenga for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding Day 2

Shloka Mehta added another gorgeous look to her ethnic fashion roster for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. On day 2 of the wedding ceremony, as the Ambani family observed the Shubh Aashirwad ritual for Anant and Radhika, Shloka chose an archival Manish Malhotra lehenga. (Also Read | Shloka Mehta in gorgeous floral saree does tilak ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant with Akash Ambani) Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Shloka Mehta's natural beauty shines in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. (Instagram)

Shloka Mehta wears a Manish Malhotra archival lehenga on Day 2

Shloka Mehta's sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, who has been styling the Ambani badi bahu for all the wedding festivities, posted pictures of Shloka's Day 2 look on Instagram. Diya captioned the post, “For this look, we wanted to do a play on different fabrics and colours...something that represents our rich culture and heritage. We chose this stunning archival @manishmalhotra05 ensemble that was so edgy yet traditional. We ensured the outfit was both comfortable and incredibly chic. It's always exciting to see our vision come to life.”

Decoding Shloka Mehta's Day 2 look

The archival Manish Malhotra lehenga plays with different fabrics and is an incredibly chic ensemble, perfect for a sister-in-law to wear for her brother-in-law's wedding. It features a gold blouse, a pink lehenga, and a burnt orange cape jacket. She accessorised the ensemble with opulent diamond jewels, including jhumkis, a choker necklace, mang tika, kadhas, and bracelets.

The blouse features heavy sequin embellishments, intricate Zardosi embroidery, pearl tassels on the borders, a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, and a midriff-baring cropped hem. Meanwhile, the bright pink silk lehenga is adorned with gold brocade embroidery and real Resham work done on the borders. She completed the look with an open-front raw silk jacket featuring delicate brocade work, applique design on the trims, sequin embroidery, and embroidered borders.

Shloka Mehta's natural beauty shines

Shloka completed the ethnic look for Day 2 with minimal makeup. She chose feathered brows, a dainty bindi, subtle shimmering pink eye shadow, pink lips, a hint of mascara on the lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and highlighter on the contours.

About the Ambani family

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are parents to Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. Their youngest son, Anant, tied the knot on July 12 with Radhika Merchant. Meanwhile, Isha is married to Anand Piramal, and they have twins - Aadiya and Krishna. As for Akash, he is married to Shloka Mehta. The couple had their first child, Prithvi Akash Ambani, in December 2020. they welcomed their second child, daughter Veda Akash Ambani, on May 31, 2023.