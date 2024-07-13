Shloka Mehta re-wears her wedding lehenga to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's shaadi to celebrate their love

Shloka Mehta, married to Akash Ambani, championed sustainability by re-wearing her wedding lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. The badi bahu of the Ambani family and her sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, decided to repurpose the wedding lehenga by changing its red undertone to pink, creating a fresh look. Read on to know more details. (Also Read | Anjali Merchant shines bright for sister Radhika Merchant's wedding in gorgeous lehenga, diamond jewels) Shloka Mehta repeated her wedding lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. (Instagram )

Shloka Mehta wears her wedding lehenga to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's shaadi ceremony

Shloka Mehta's sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, styled her for Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika last night. Diya shared Shloka's pictures on Instagram with the caption, "We wanted to create a special look that celebrates love and what better than @shloka11's own wedding lehenga. We decided to change the undertone to pink for a fresh look." Her wedding lehenga is a custom look designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who also designed Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani's ensembles for their marriage.

Check out Shloka Mehta's wedding look:

Decoding Shloka Mehta's look

Shloka Mehta's repurposed wedding lehenga in a gorgeous pink hue features an intricate zardozi jaali lavishly hand-embroidered with jadau and zardosi cutwork. While the blouse is a bejewelled wonder, the shoulder dupatta features borders adorned with detailed floral motifs. She accessorised the ensemble with diamond-cut jewellery, including a choker necklace, a nath, ear cuffs, kadhas, a hair accessory, and a mang tika.

Shloka styled the repurposed lehenga set with minimal glam. She chose kohl-lined eyes, smoky eye shadow, black eyeliner, feathered brows, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, a dainty bindi, and mascara-adorned lashes. Lastly, a centre-parted low bun and a beautiful mehndi design rounded off the look.

How did the internet react?

Shloka's decision to repeat her lehenga for Anant and Radhika's wedding got thumbs up from netizens. Kareena Kapoor complimented her and wrote, "Shloka always so elegant and just beautiful." Masaba wrote, "How thoughtful and so nice." A fan commented, "So elegant and stunning."