Anjali Merchant shines bright for sister Radhika Merchant's wedding in gorgeous lehenga, diamond jewels

Anjali Merchant is winning hearts once again with her gorgeous look for her sister Radhika Merchant's wedding to Anant Ambani. The sister of the bride wore a gold and purple lehenga set for the lavish ceremony. Read on as we decode Anjali's ethnic look and take inspiration for your best friend and sister's upcoming wedding. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant’s jewels too simple for Ambani bahu? It's actually heirloom piece that sis Anjali wore to her wedding) Anjali Merchant shines bright for her sister Radhika Merchant's wedding in a gorgeous lehenga. (Instagram )

Anjali Merchant's stunning lehenga for sister Radhika Merchant's wedding

Stylist Isha Multani, who has been styling Anjali Merchant for Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, also styled the bride's sister for the wedding ceremony. She dressed Anjali in a lehenga set from Jigya Patel's couture collection. The custom look features a backless choli, lehenga skirt, and a dupatta. Meanwhile, Meera Sakhrani and Dablu Kumar did her hair and makeup, and Kalpana Shah assisted with the draping.

Decoding Anjali Merchant's look

Anjali's sleeveless golden blouse features a plunging neckline and back, Abhala Bharat embroidery or mirror work, a fitted bust, and a cropped midriff-baring hem. She paired the choli with a purple-coloured lehenga skirt decked with gold floral gota patti embroidery, broad gold borders, a high-rise waist, and maximum flare.

Anjali completed the ensemble by draping two dupattas with the lehenga. She draped a pleated sequin and bead embroidered organza dupatta on one shoulder and a silk gota patti embroidered dupatta on the other. Meanwhile, for accessories, she chose a gold polki and diamond choker, a diamond cut-work flower necklace, polki earrings, ear chains, mang tika, haath phool, kadhas, and rings.

Lastly, Anjali styled the ethnic look with a centre-parted bun, smoky gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blush pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, a bindi, darkened brows, and highlighter.

Anjali passes on heirloom jewellery to Radhika Merchant for her wedding

Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali Merchant's wedding jewellery to marry Anant Ambani. (Instagram)

Anjali Merchant passed on her wedding jewellery to Radhika Merchant for her wedding with Anant Ambani. She passed on a choker, earrings, and haath phool. The heirloom jewellery has been in the Merchant family for generations and was worn by Anjali and Radhika's mom and nani for their weddings.