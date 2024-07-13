Gen Z stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya redeem themselves by changing ‘Ludo ki goti’ look for stunning lehengas

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last night. Khushi, Ananya and Shanaya were part of the groom's brigade during the baraat and wore similar-looking outfits for the ceremony. Khushi, Shanaya, and Ananya wore sequinned lehengas in green, blue, and yellow hues, respectively. Internet was not impressed with their outfits and called the trio' Ludo ki goti'. However, they redeemed themselves by later changing into stunning lehengas. Gen Z stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor at Anant ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. (Instagram)

Gen Z stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor's 'Ludo ki goti' look

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor arrived in matching sequin-embroidered outfits of different shades for Anant Ambani's baraat ceremony. While Ananya wore a yellow bralette and an A-line skirt, Khushi chose a green corseted blouse and a flared lehenga. Meanwhile, Shanaya chose a bustier-style sleeveless blouse and an A-line lehenga skirt.

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor's new look

After having a blast with the groom and Ambani family during the baraat, Khushi Kapoor changed into a regal black and gold velvet lehenga set embroidered with delicate Resham work. She wore a gold blouse featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves, pearl embellishments, a curved midriff-baring hem, a backless design, and padded shoulders. The flared lehenga, a layered necklace, polki earrings, bracelets, rings, maroon lips, smoky eyes, and a centre-parted top knot completed the look.

Suhana Khan attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Suhana arrived for Anant Ambani's baraat ceremony in a gold sequinned saree and a bustier blouse designed by Manish Malhotra. The actor changed into a multi-panelled lehenga set by Mayyur Girotra Couture for his wedding ceremony. While the pink backless choli features gold Resham work, the flared lehenga is decked in sequin work done on multiple panels of green, purple, peach, and mustard hues. A kamar bandh, an embroidered dupatta, a choker, a potli bag, and earrings rounded off the accessories.

Shanaya Kapoor changed into a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga to attend Anant and Radhika's wedding after the baraat ceremony. She wore a red and gold full-sleeved blouse adorned with intricate embroidery and gem tassels on the cropped hem. She paired the choli with a matching lehenga skirt and a heavily embroidered georgette dupatta. Lastly, a choker necklace, kadhas, earrings, mang tika, a potli bag, and an ornate hair accessory adorned on her braided hairdo completed the look.