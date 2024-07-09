Shloka Mehta dazzles in colourful, pretty lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi

The Ambani badi bahu, Shloka Mehta, who is married to Akash Ambani, wore a custom-designed multi-toned lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony. Anamika Khanna designed the ensemble for Shloka, styled by her sister, Divya Mehta Jatia. Read on as we decode Shloka's traditional look. (Also Read | Shloka Mehta is the most beautiful sister-in-law in three gorgeous looks for Radhika Merchant's sangeet) Shloka Mehta dazzles in a pretty Anamika Khanna lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi. (Instagram)

Shloka Mehta dazzles with her beauty in a pretty Anamika Khanna lehenga

Divya Mehta chose a colourful, multi-panelled lehenga to dress her sister Shloka Mehta for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony. Divya shared Shloka's photos on Instagram with the caption, "One of my fave looks. @shloka11 in custom @anamikakhannaindia." Shloka's lehenga set is adorned with contrasting red, green, beige, yellow, pink, silver, and gold-hued embroidery.

Decoding Shloka Mehta's Haldi ceremony look

The lehenga skirt in a vibrant green shade features intricate multi-coloured Resham embroidery, thread and sequin work, floral designs, a high-rise waist, an A-line silhouette with maximum flare, and mirror embellishments. Divya and Shloka paired it with a beige, heavily embroidered blouse featuring a backless design, tassel and bead adornments, and a square neckline.

A red printed dupatta with gota patti borders and delicate threadwork completed the ethnic look. Shloka draped the dupatta over her lehenga in a Gujarati-style saree pallu. For the accessories, she chose bangles, haath phool, pearl-embellished mang tika, statement earrings, and a heavy choker necklace.

Meanwhile, gajra-adorned centre-parted braided hairdo, a dainty bindi, pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, mauve eye shadow, black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, highlighter and rouge-tinted cheekbones, and feathered brows rounded off the glam.

About Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta, daughter of businessman Russell Mehta and his wife, Mona Mehta, is married to Akash Ambani, eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Shloka and Akash tied the knot on March 9, 2019. The couple were childhood friends. They welcomed their daughter, Veda Akash Ambani, on May 31, 2023.