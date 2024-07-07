'PHAT' Shloka Mehta recreates Kareena Kapoor's iconic Bole Chudiyan look for Anant Ambani's sangeet. Pics

Shloka Mehta wore three stunning looks to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Styled by her sister Diya Mehta Jatia, the three ethnic sartorial choices delighted netizens. However, one ensemble in particular has piqued the internet's interest: the peach lehenga inspired by Kareena Kapoor's iconic Bole Chudiyan look for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Read on to learn more details. (Also Read | Isha Ambani's ethnic Schiaparelli look to Deepika Padukone rocking baby bump in a saree: Best dressed celebs of the day) Shloka Mehta takes inspiration from Kareena Kapoor's iconic Bole Chudiyan look for the lehenga she wore to Anant Ambani's sangeet. (Instagram)

Shloka Mehta looks PHAT as she recreates Kareena Kapoor's Bole Chudiyan look

Shloka Mehta and her sister Diya Mehta Jatia dipped into Manish Malhotra's archives and chose to take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor's iconic Bole Chudiyan outfit to create a custom lehenga for the badi bahu of the Ambani family. Diya shared pictures of Shloka's PHAT(Pretty Hot and Tempting) look on Instagram with the caption, "Looking PHAT! While conceptualising the sangeet look we wanted to go for something fun, elegant and "iconic". After multiple rounds of discussions, we thought of dipping into the archives and recreated the OG @manishmalhotra05' bole chudiyan' look. It was an absolute blast."

Decoding Shloka Mehta's lehenga inspired by Kareena Kapoor's Bolde Chudiyan coral set

Kareena Kapoor's famous character Pooja Sharma, aka Poo, wore a coral blouse and palazzo set to dance on Bole Chudiyan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Manish Malhotra, who designed Kareena's costume, took inspiration from the ensemble and custom-designed a peach-coloured lehenga set for Shloka. It comes with a cropped blouse featuring a jewelled one-shoulder neckline, a backless design, Resham and sequin embroidery, and butterfly-adorned tassels on the hem.

Shloka wore the blouse with a matching lehenga skirt featuring an A-line silhouette, floral Resham embroidery, peach sequin embellishments, and a floor-sweeping length. She completed the ensemble with a matching embroidered dupatta decked in tassels and Resham work.

For the accessories, Shloka wore luxurious jewels, including a diamond necklace, dangling earrings, kadhas, bracelets, and statement rings. Lastly, she chose black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, berry-toned lips, rouge on the cheeks, and a ponytail for the glam picks.