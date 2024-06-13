Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Jeh and Taimur jet off for next summer holiday in casual airport looks: Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are kicking off their summer vacations in style. The couple and their two sons, Jeh and Taimur, arrived at the Mumbai airport today to jet off for their next summer holidays. Saif and Kareena opted for casual looks to catch a flight to a scenic destination, serving fans with family travel fashion goals. Keep scrolling to find out what they wore. (Also Read | Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Premiere: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Simone Ashley to Golda Rosheuvel, who wore what) Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh jet off for their next summer holiday. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh jet off to their next summer vacation

Today, a paparazzi page shared a video of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arriving at the Mumbai airport with their boys, Taimur and Jeh. The footage shows Kareena, Saif, and their sons exiting their vehicle and entering the airport with their nannies. Saif also greeted the media personnel standing outside and bid them goodbye before leaving. Fans reacted to the airport clip, calling them an 'adorable family'.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

For her airport look, Kareena opted for a white crew neck T-shirt, light blue denim jeans, and an olive green-coloured oversized jacket. While the top has a round neckline and a relaxed fit, the pants feature a high-rise waist, a baggy straight-leg fitting, and an ankle-length hem. Meanwhile, the oversized jacket comes with raised collars, an open front, full-length sleeves, and pockets on the front.

Kareena accessorised the ensemble with stylish additions, including tinted sunglasses, chunky white sneakers, a black tote bag, a gold watch, and bracelets. For the glam picks, she embraced the less is more vibe with minimal makeup, rose-glossed lips, and feathered brows. Lastly, side-parted open locks rounded off her airport look.

Meanwhile, Saif complemented Kareena by matching his attire with his wife. He also wore a white tee and denim jeans. While Saif's T-shirt has a round neckline, a body-hugging fit, and half sleeves, the dark blue denim jeans feature a straight-leg skinny fit and mid-rise waist. He completed the airport look with a red baseball cap, a leather belt, bracelets, a watch, and tan Chelsea boots.