Kareena Kapoor's casual-chic look for outing with Jeh shows how to make statement with classic white shirt

The paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor and her youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan, outside their residence in Mumbai as they stepped out for a leisurely outing in the city. The mother-son duo can be seen holding hands in the video as they exit the car and walk towards their house. The footage shared by paparazzo pages showed Kareena in a classic white shirt and brown flared pants, while her son looked adorable as he twinned with his mom in beige-coloured shorts and a printed orange T-shirt. Keep scrolling to check out their video from the outing. Kareena Kapoor spotted with her son Jeh Ali Khan. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Jeh enjoy a Monday outing

The paparazzi snippets show Kareena Kapoor wearing a white shirt featuring a wide-collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves, buttoned-down cinched cuffs, drop shoulders, a curved hemline, and a relaxed silhouette. The statement bright red pattern done in the front and the embroidery on the cuffs added a funky twist and showed a simple way to make a statement with the classic white shirt.

Kareena paired the white blouse with brown-coloured pants featuring a high-rise waistline, a flared silhouette with an oversized fitting, ankle-length hem, and a matching fabric belt featuring metal eyelets. The actor accessorised the ensemble with white embellished loafers, black-tinted broad sunglasses, and statement gold earrings. Darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and dewy minimal makeup rounded off the glam picks. Lastly, she tied her locks in a messy top knot to round off the look.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew also starred Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Next, she will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in her kitty. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.