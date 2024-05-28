Kareena Kapoor gives elevated essential dressing a stylish twist in summer-ready brown slip dress and blazer

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion icon! When the actor is not busy impressing her fans on screen, she is wowing the internet with her stylish looks and dominating the Bollywood fashion scene. Case in point: Kareena's latest steal-worthy look for attending a Netflix event. The star wore a summer-ready brown slip dress styled with a colour-coordinated blazer, acing the elevated essential dressing trend. Kareena Kapoor poses for a photoshoot in a summer-ready brown slip dress and blazer. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor gives the elevated essential dressing a stylish twist

Celebrity stylist Sanya Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of Kareena Kapoor's look for attending a recent Netflix event. The post features pictures of Kareena wearing a brown cotton satin slip dress and a matching blazer. The ensemble is from the clothing label Nouria and is part of their elevated evening essentials collection. Sonam Kapoor's sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor, styled Kareena alongside Sanya Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kareena's accessories with the ensemble are from the brands AK OK and Anu Merton.

Kareena's brown cotton satin dress, a standout piece perfect for summer, is a study in elegance. It features spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline, a relaxed fitted shirt, a tie-up design on the front, a figure-skimming silhouette on the bottom half, and an asymmetric high-low hem. The website suggests that the bottom skirt can be tied up in multiple ways, adding versatility to the ensemble. However, Kareena wore it by gathering a tie-knot on the front.

Kareena styled the midi dress with a matching cotton satin brown blazer. It features padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front, notch lapel collars, a relaxed fitting, and a hip-length hem.

Kareena accessorised the look with gold strappy heels and gold-accented jewels, including elegant danglers inspired by garden elements and statement rings. Meanwhile, for the glam picks, the actor chose beige manicured nails, shimmering gold eye shadow, on-fleek darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, winged eyeliner, smudged kohl-lined eyes, rouge on the cheekbones, bronzer on the contours, and caramel pink lip shade. Lastly, she left her shoulder-length locks open in a centre parting styled with soft wavy ends.