Backbends with Bebo: Kareena Kapoor's Chakrasana series will inspire you to add yoga pose in your routine. Here's why
Kareena Kapoor continued her Chakrasana series by sharing another photo of her practising the yoga pose. Here's why you should add the asana to your routine
Kareena Kapoor loves practising yoga to stay physically and mentally fit and healthy. The actor and her fitness trainer, Anshuka Parwani, often share glimpses of her workout routine on social media. According to their posts, there's one yoga asana the actor loves to practise during her sessions - the Chakrasana, also known as Urdhva Dhanurasana or Wheel Pose. Continuing their love for backbends, Kareena and Anshuka shared a new post on Instagram where the actor can be seen doing the pose. Scroll through to check it out.
Kareena Kapoor's Chakrasana series continues
Chakrasana is a back-bending exercise in yoga and has many benefits for our body. Anshuka Parwani shared Kareena Kapoor's video practising the yoga asana with the caption, "Backbends with Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan [fire emoji] Jamming into our #Chakrasana series #KareenaKapoorKhan #BackbendChallenge." Bebo also shared the photo on her account with the caption, "Sunday plans? Yoga for me...Crew for you #ChakrasanaSeries @anshukayoga." The post shows Kareena acing the yoga asana in a hot pink-coloured sports bra and multi-coloured tights with her long locks left loose and bare face.
To do Chakrasana, Kareena pressed her palms firmly on two yoga bricks she placed near her head, rolled the top of her head towards the ground, and lifted her hips in the air while balancing her legs on her toes and tightening the thigh muscles and her core.
Chakrasana Benefits:
Chakrasana, or the Wheel Pose, offers many benefits. The yoga pose revitalises the heart and improves the blood flow to organs and tissues. This increased circulation lowers blood pressure, cholesterol, and inflammation. It also improves flexibility, strengthens the spine, and promotes overall physical and mental well-being.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in Rajesh A Krishnan's Crew, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Digvijay Purohit. The film also starred Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles.
