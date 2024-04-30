Kareena Kapoor exudes regal elegance in an ivory anarkali suit and striking eye makeup. Fans say 'Mashallah'

Kareena Kapoor has been a fashion icon for her fans with her impeccable on and off-screen looks. The Bollywood actor never fails to step out in one attractive look after another for red-carpet events, weddings and more. Recently, the paparazzi clicked Kareena, who was exiting her residence in Mumbai, dressed in a regal ivory and gold anarkali suit. Today, Kareena shared pictures of her look on Instagram. The pictures delighted her followers, who flooded the comments section with her praise. One commented, "Mashallah," while another wrote, "Gorgeous is an understatement." Check out her photos inside. Kareena Kapoor exudes regal elegance in an ivory anarkali suit she wore for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor in a regal anarkali suit

Kareena Kapoor posted her photos in the ivory-gold anarkali suit with the caption, "Kajra Mohabbat Wala (The Kajra of Love)." The ensemble is from the shelves of the conscious and ceremonial clothing label Re-. According to the brand, the suit set is called the Paro Anarkali. While the ivory anarkali kurta comes decked in gold metal gota embroidery on the hem, neckline, and cuffs, the dupatta is beautified with hand-embroidered two-tone metal gota work in gold and silver and broad silk zari on the borders.

Kareena's anarkali kurta features a scoop neckline, full-length sleeves, a cinched detail under the bust, and a pleated layered skirt reaching calf length. The starlet styled it with matching ivory churidar pants, a gold cropped sleeveless jacket with front button closures, and a dupatta, which she layered on her shoulders. Meanwhile, she chose embroidered gold and beige juttis, statement ornate gold earrings, and a ring to accessorise the anarkali suit.

As for the glam picks, Kareena opted for kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, smudged smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, a maroon bindi, darkened brows, a mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and soft highlighter on the contours. Lastly, a sleek, twisted high bun rounded off the ethnic look.