Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, along with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and the Ambani family, are set to host a four-day Gala on a luxury cruise ship. The guests will enjoy the pre-wedding festivities on land and aboard a luxury cruise that will embark on a picturesque 4,380-kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France (Cannes) and back. Today, the paparazzi clicked Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh with his wife, Genelia D'Souza and their kids as they left for Italy to attend Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations. The stars kept their airport looks casual-chic for the journey. Scroll down to see who wore what. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding gala: Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan clicked at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: Stars leave for Italy in chic outfits

Ananya Panday

The paparazzi clicked Ananya Panday arriving at the airport wearing a funky and comfy ensemble. She wore a black crop top, a cropped jersey jacket, and baggy denim jeans for her jet-set look. She styled the ensemble with sunglasses, chunky sneakers, and a no makeup.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters chose stylish and comfy outfits for their jet-set look as they left for Italy to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala. Kareena looked her glamorous best in a blue-and-white striped shirt, a white crew-neck top, and flared denim jeans styled with a tan handbag, a sleek top knot, sunglasses, a bracelet watch, chunky white shoes, and a no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, Karisma, who arrived at the airport with Karan Johar, wore a black relaxed-fit blouse, matching flared pants, and a denim notch-lapel blazer to the airport. She styled her elegant attire with a black baseball cap, a black Birkin bag, white chunky sneakers, broad-tinted sunglasses, loose locks, berry-toned lip shade, and a no-makeup look.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Mr and Mrs Mahi actor, who has been keeping busy with her film promotions, left for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities with her dad, Boney Kapoor. Janhvi wore an off-white sleeveless crop top and matching flared pants to the airport. She styled the ensemble by draping a taupe-coloured scarf on her shoulders. A beige Birkin bag, sunglasses, side-parted open locks, and grey-coloured sneakers completed the airport look.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

The paparazzi clicked the siblings at the airport today. While Sara wore a beige-coloured sleeveless crop top and matching jogger pants, Ibrahim complemented his sister with a denim-on-denim look. Sara paired her coordinated athleisure outfit with a matching sweatshirt tied on her waist, an over-the-body bag, sunglasses, sneakers, and loose locks. Meanwhile, Ibrahim wore a denim jacket, baggy denim jeans, a white printed T-shirt, and sunglasses.