Shloka Mehta in gorgeous floral saree does tilak ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant with Akash Ambani

Shloka Merchant and Akash Ambani did the tilak ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their wedding ceremony. A video of Shloka and Akash blessing the newlyweds and putting tilak on their foreheads was posted on social media. Read on to check out what Shloka wore for the ceremony. (Also Read | Shloka Mehta re-wears her wedding lehenga to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's shaadi to celebrate their love) Shloka Mehta, in a gorgeous floral saree, does Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's tilak ceremony. (Instagram)

Shloka Ambani wears a gorgeous floral saree for Anant, Radhika's tilak ceremony

A video of Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani doing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's tilak ceremony after their grand wedding has gone viral on social media. The clip shows Akash and Shloka putting tilak on the newlywed couple's forehead as they get showered with rose petals amid traditional chants. Shloka also hugged Radhika and Anant and blessed the couple as they touched her and Akash's feet as a gesture of respect.

Decoding Shloka Mehta's look

Shloka Mehta chose a bright pink coloured saree for the special ceremony. The nine yards of grace features colourful intricate embroidery done on the pallu and the borders. The badi bahu of the Ambani family draped the ensemble in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and securing one end on her other hand. She paired the saree with a matching pink blouse decked with colourful Resham work and gemstone tassel embellishments on the border.

Shloka accessorised the ensemble with striking jewels, including a diamond necklace, bracelets, a mang tika, and rings. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, pink lips, mascara on the lashes, a dainty bindi, and rouge-tinted cheeks. Lastly, a centre-parted bun adorned with a diamond jaal rounded off the look.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony held at Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The ceremony saw global leaders, Bollywood and international celebrities, politicians, and tech CEOs in attendance. The celebrations will end on July 14.