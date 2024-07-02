Zayn Malik's desi transformation in Manish Malhotra sherwani for magazine cover photoshoot leaves fans breathless

Zayn Malik is the cover star for Harper's Bazaar India's latest issue. The singer got into a sherwani for the photoshoot, and his desi fans have gone into a meltdown over the pictures. The images show Zayn wearing several traditional Indian outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. See the images inside. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Dua Lipa to Akshata Murty and Shweta Tiwari: Best-dressed celebs of the day) Zayn Malik gets a desi transformation in Manish Malhotra sherwani for a magazine cover photoshoot.(Instagram/@inzayn)

Zayn Malik's desi transformation leaves fans breathless

Zayn Malik's official fan page shared pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram. The post shows Zayn dressed in four impeccable Manish Malhotra ensembles that seamlessly mix traditional and modern elements. He wore a black bandhgala jacket and pants set, an embellished blazer with shirt and pants, an embroidered green coat with matching shirt and velvet pants, and a heavily embroidered blue sherwani styled with matching kurta and pyjamas. The sherwani is winning hearts online.

How did fans react?

Desi fans were swooning over the photos. One fan commented, "Zaddy." Another wrote, "Omggggg just say Mashallah." A user remarked, "Models should be grateful Zayn chose to sing." Another wrote, "SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP."

Decoding Zayn Malik's desi looks

In the first picture, Zayn's black bandhgala jacket features a closed collar neckline, front button closures, sequin and thread floral embroidery on the front, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves. He wore it over a matching black shirt with cuffs secured with statement cufflinks.

The second look features the singer in a shimmering silver sequin embellished Manish Malhotra blazer, which has padded shoulders, front button closure, and a tailored fitting. He styled it with an embroidered shirt, sleek black pants, and dress shoes from Christian Louboutin.

The blue velvet sherwani jacket has an open front, Mandarin collar, leaf-embroidered pattern in white thread, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves. He wore it over a matching blue bandhagala kurta and pants.

Lastly, the green bandhgala velvet jacket features floral threadwork. Zayn wore it with a matching silk shirt and velvet pants. A stylish watch, Christian Louboutin shoes, and earrings rounded off the look.

How did Zayn Malik style the outfits?

Zayn accessorised the four outfits with minimal jewels, including statement rings, earrings and dress shoes - giving a masterclass on creating maximum impact with simple styling techniques. Meanwhile, the singer's outfits should be a part of your mood board if you are looking for some outfit inspiration to make heads turn during the shaadi season.