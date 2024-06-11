Rihanna mixes Sabyasachi necklace with Manish Malhotra choker for Fenty event, fans say ‘only she can do it’

Trust Rihanna to set new fashion trends, even desi ones. The Barbados singer was spotted an event for her makeup and hair care brand Fenty in Los Angeles, flaunting pieces by not one but two Indian designers. Rihanna made quite the fashion statement in red at a Fendi event.

The best of both worlds

She wore a stunning ruby choker by Manish Malhotra and a three-stone necklace by Sabyasachi. She paired the look with a red leather bodycon dress, a matching red leather jacket and her new blonde hair look. The Sabyasachi necklace is from their High Jewellery collection, made of rubellite, tourmaline and brilliant cut diamond. Manish shared Rihanna's picture and wrote that she was wearing a ‘Ruby Choker, crafted in 18k gold and custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds, exuding Indian craftsmanship and artistry.’

Fans of Rihanna and the Indian designers were surprised with the collab. Bhumi Pednekar loved the look and shared raised-hands emojis on Manish's post. Influencer Aashna Shroff also showered love on the look. Alia Bhatt also liked Manish's post. A person wrote, “This is outstanding. looks wowzaaa." Another person wrote, “Love the jewellery and it’s looking stunning on Rihanna.”

Lessons from Jamnagar?

Rihanna was recently in India and looks like she took home some fashion inspiration too. She was the star performer on the first night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar in March. She wore a green design by the Italian brand, The Attico for her performance. Adding a desi shimmer, there was traditional jewellery from Birdhichand and Swadesh. As she left from Jamnagar airport, someone also gifted her a desi dupatta that she flaunted for the paparazzi.

Rihanna's fashion style is bold, eclectic, and trendsetting. Known for effortlessly blending streetwear with high fashion, she often opts for daring cuts, vibrant colors, and statement accessories. As a style icon, she embraces versatility, from glamorous red carpet looks to edgy, avant-garde outfits, always pushing fashion boundaries.