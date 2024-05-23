Decoding Jennifer Lopez's stunning looks for Atlas premiere; from Manish Malhotra jewellery to trendy white ruffle dress

Jennifer Lopez is serving up major fashion moments! The 54-year-old actress dazzled at the premiere of her new action movie, Atlas, at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles and later in Mexico, showing off a series of chic outfits. Jennifer is currently making headlines with the rumours surrounding her marriage, as she hit the red carpet alone, but we must say it does not affect her incredible fashion sense at all. Whenever the popular actress steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her stunning looks. And her latest outfits, which she wore to the premiere, are no exception and are sure to leave you in awe. From a white ruffle dress to a sleeveless gown, let's break down her jaw-dropping style choices. (Also read: Cannes 2024: From timeless bob to tousled braid; 5 must-try hairstyles inspired by Cannes red carpet glamour ) Jennifer Lopez dazzled at the premiere of Atlas, showcasing an array of stunning looks that left fans in awe. (Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez stuns in off-shoulder attire paired with Manish Malhotra jewellery

Lopez posed for her screaming fans on the red carpet in a strapless white Legance top and floor-length black skirt from Greta Constantine's Spring 2024 collection. The skirt featured a mermaid-style flared pattern at the bottom, adding a dramatic touch to her look. However, it was her stunning jewellery by popular Indian celebrity designer Manish Malhotra that really caught the attention of fashion lovers. Adorned with 165 carats of emeralds and diamonds, she redefined red carpet glamour.

Her lustrous tresses were styled in an elegant bun with intricate designs at the back. For make-up, she opted for a classic glam look to complement her chic black and white premiere gown. A silver statement necklace adorned with pastel green jewels adorned her collarbone, paired with matching earrings and her wedding ring. The star completed her ensemble with a black clutch to match her flowing skirt.

Decoding Jennifer's stunning white ruffle dress look

Her second look was equally stunning as she dazzled in a white ruffled dress that oozed boho chic. The star looked angelic in an all-white, flowing, layered chiffon gown adorned with stylish ruffles. Her gown left little to the imagination, revealing her bare chest and incredibly toned, long legs. The gorgeous design featured a plunging neckline and floor-sweeping length and was cinched at the waist, revealing a tiny pair of shorts underneath.

Jennifer made sure the dress was the centrepiece by accessorising minimally with a pair of diamond drop earrings. Her hair was styled in a chic updo, with soft curls framing her face. Her make-up included a rosy blush, soft smoky eyes and a nude lip, perfectly complementing her ethereal look.