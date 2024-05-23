Cannes 2024: From timeless bob to tousled braid; 5 must-try hairstyles inspired by Cannes red carpet glamour

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is in full swing. Ever since the global event started on May 14, it has been in the headlines for all the right reasons. Celebrities from all over the world have descended on the French Riviera to attend the prestigious global event, which runs until May 25. From glittering gowns to chic hairdos, a lot is happening at Cannes. Every year, the festival is known for setting fashion trends with celebs donning glamorous outfits and stunning beauty looks. Apart from that, what also catches the attention of fashionistas are the creative hairstyles. And this year is no exception, as celebs play around with their tresses and style them in ways that are sure to inspire you. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez, Bella Hadid, Greta Gerwig and others stun on day 7 of the Cannes Film Festival. Pics ) The Cannes Film Festival is renowned not just for its cinematic showcases but also for its dazzling red carpet fashion. Each year, celebrities debut stunning hairstyles that set trends and turn heads.

Uzma Edroos, Fashion Expert and Brand Manager, Floractive Profissional shared with HT Lifestyle five must-try Cannes-inspired hairstyles to elevate your look.

Cannes-Inspired Hairstyles You Must Try

Timeless Bob

Kelly Rowland poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Le Comte de Monte-Cristo" (The Count of Monte-Cristo) Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.(REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

Bob hairstyle, a timeless classic, continues to reign supreme at the Cannes Film Festival. Despite the ever-changing trends, the Bob has remained a steadfast choice, proving its adaptability and enduring appeal. Whether it's a blunt bob, A-line bob, shaggy Bob, the money bob, or a long bob with bangs, all variations are making a statement on the Cannes red carpet, reaffirming Bob's status as a perennial fashion favourite.

Stylish Side Parting

US model Bella Hadid arrives for the screening of the film "The Apprentice" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.(Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

The iconic side parting look is dominating the Cannes Film Festival 2024. On the red carpet, celebrities frequently choose side partings because they can be styled to fit both classic and modern looks, like Hollywood waves or a stylish wet-look haircut. You too can make a glamorous statement by giving your basic hairdo a more polished appearance with a side-parting hairstyle. Whether it is the simple side parting, a side-parted ponytail, or a deep side parting, everything about this hairstyle screams style.

Sleek Hydro Hair

US model Taylor Hill arrives for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film "Le Deuxieme Acte" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

Who knew that looking wet could be so hot? Yes, the wet-look hairstyle is making a prominent presence at Cannes 2024 with several celebrities donning the trending hairstyle on the red carpet. It is simple to style with the wet-look effect giving a refined, moisturized and more controlled look to your hair all at the same time. So go ahead and recreate your favourite celebrity's wet-look hairstyle to spell enchanting magic wherever you go.

Tousled Braid

Pull off the Cannes look this season with a messy yet amazing braid to become the envy of everyone. You can opt to make a large, loose braid by pulling your hair back or to the side, then secure it at the end. Release the shortest layers that frame your face, and use hairspray to finish. You can bring a touch of glamour to your braid by adding embellishments such as pearls, beads or even ribbons.

Glamorous Pixie

Jury member Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, (AP)

The pixie cut is making a comeback, so it's time to get playful with your short hairstyle. Many A-listers have gone for a curly pixie crop for a chic red carpet finish. There are many variants of pixie cuts that you can experiment with for your Cannes 2024 look. The asymmetrical pixie hairstyle exhibits so much character, while you can add a whole lot of volume and texture to your pixie chop with bangs.