Cannes 2024: Han So Hee and YoonA make another dazzling appearance during an event at the Cannes Film Festival

Han So Hee and Im Yoon-ah (YoonA) are in Cannes to attend the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. After walking the red carpet for the photocall at the arrivals for the screening of the film Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, So Hee and YoonA made an appearance at the 2024 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner. They were clicked having a gala time at the affair and posing for the photocalls. While the Girl's Generation star wore a strapless ivory satin gown, the Nevertheless actor slipped into an embellished mint green floor-length dress. Keep scrolling to see what the two divas wore. Cannes 2024: Actors Han So Hee and YoonA pose during an event at the Cannes Film Festival. (Reuters)

Han So Hee and YoonA attend the 2024 Kering Women In Motion Awards

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Han So Hee poses during a photocall for the 2024 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner. (REUTERS)

Han So Hee's mint green gown features shimmering bead-adorned spaghetti straps, a sweetheart plunging neckline, metal sequins and beads embellished in floral patterns, pearl adornments, a structured corset bodice, a cinched waistline, a pleated tiered tulle skirt, floor-sweeping hem length, and a flowy silhouette. She left her long locks loose and styled them in a centre parting and soft waves.

So Hee chose a statement neckpiece to accessorise her mint green gown. She chose a choker necklace featuring a floral design and decorated with dozens of diamonds. Meanwhile, for the glam picks, she went for feathered brows, shimmering peach eye shadow which she also used to underline her eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, peach rouge on the cheeks, and glossy peach lip shade.

Im Yoon-ah (YoonA) poses during a photocall for the 2024 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner. (REUTERS)

YoonA's ivory satin gown comes with a strapless neckline, a pleated design on the bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, a floor-length hem, and a back slit for ease of movement. She accessorised her ensemble with gold jewellery decked with pink gemstones and diamonds. She wore a choker necklace, a bracelet, and rings.

Meanwhile, for the glam picks, YoonA chose pink eye shadow, mascara on her natural lashes, feathered brows, glossy fuchsia pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, rouge on the cheekbones, and a dewy base. She tied her tresses in a centre-parted, half-up, half-down hairdo with twisted braids.