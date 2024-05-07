Jennifer Lopez leaves little to the imagination in nearly-naked Schiaparelli bodycon dress as co-host of 2024 Met Gala

Met Gala 2024: The glittering lights of New York City were outshone once again as the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art played host to the Met Gala on the first Monday of May (early Tuesday in India). This year's gala promised a dazzling spectacle as it returned to its traditional slot on the fashion calendar. One name that stole the limelight at the event is none other than Jennifer Lopez. The ageless beauty co-hosted the gala and sent shockwaves through the fashion world with her daring choice of attire. Jennifer Lopez attends the Met Gala 2024 in a nearly-naked Schiaparelli bodycon dress. (Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez wears a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 'Marry Me' star left little to the imagination in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, adorned with sparkling crystals that accentuated her enviable figure, including her derriere, according to People magazine.

Paired with sky-high platform heels and jewels from Tiffany & Co., Jennifer Lopez's ensemble is a testament to timeless elegance and boldness. What truly set Lopez's gown apart was the meticulous craftsmanship behind it.

According to People magazine, the custom creation took a staggering 800 hours to make, with every silver pearl and rhinestone meticulously embroidered by hand. Speaking on the intricacy of the design, a representative from Schiaparelli Haute Couture revealed to People magazine, "The gown features over 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads, making it a true labour of love."

This year's Met Gala promised to be a celebration of fashion's rich tapestry, with the theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' taking centre stage.

Departing from previous themes, the focus this year was on reviving unique garments from various centuries, offering a fresh perspective on fashion history.

The Costume Institute's new exhibition, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' will be the highlight of the evening, showcasing significant pieces spanning over 400 years.

From the timeless creations of Elsa Schiaparelli to the iconic designs of Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hubert de Givenchy, attendees will be treated to a visual feast of sartorial splendour.

Joining Jennifer Lopez as co-chairs for the evening are Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, promising a star-studded affair.