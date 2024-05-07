MET Gala 2024: Doja Cat in a soaking wet T-shirt dress, smudged makeup shocks the internet with her see-through look
Met Gala 2024: Doja Cat shocked the internet as she walked the red carpet dressed in a soaking wet T-shirt dress and smudged makeup look.
Met Gala 2024: Doja Cat shocked the internet as she arrived at the Met Gala today. The fashion's biggest night is infamous for all the over-the-top and outrageous looks worn by celebrities, and Doja, known for her unconventional sartorial choices and daring ensembles, didn't shy away from turning heads with her look at this year's Met Ball. The singer and rapper wore a soaking wet cotton T-shirt dress. The see-through look for 'The Garden of Time' dress code raised many eyebrows. Keep scrolling to see what she wore.
Doja Cat shows up at the Met Gala in a wet T-shirt dress
Doja walked the iconic steps of The Metropolitan Museum Of Art wearing a soaking wet T-shirt dress. The Woman singer attended the Gala with Vetements Creative Director Guram Gvasalia. The white ensemble she wore features a round neckline, a see-through silhouette hugging her body because of the damp look created with hair gel, quarter-length baggy sleeves, and a floor-length hem. She accessorised the ensemble with peep-toe clear sandals and gemstone-adorned earrings.
The Paint The Town Red singer complemented her see-through ensemble with a silver-blonde hairdo styled in a buzz haircut, her signature thin eyebrows, smudged winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, smudged kohl under the eyes, mascara on the lashes smudged in a way it streamed down her face, rouge on the cheekbones, nude brown lip shade, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.
Before slipping into the wet dress, Doja had made headlines as she was photographed with Guram Gvasalia outside of The Mark Hotel wrapped in a towel, with another wrapped around her head. She wore it with clear platform stilettos, a yellow diamond necklace, matching drop earrings, rings, and makeup done in a way that looked like mascara was streaming down her face. Earlier, she was also captured wearing a see-through plastic dress with nude underwear.
