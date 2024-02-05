Grammy Awards 2024: Doja Cat tattooed designer of her nude dress on forehead, Dua Lipa chooses a plunging neck gown

Doja Cat and Dua Lipa stole the spotlight at the Grammy Awards 2024. Music's biggest night saw some of the most magical and dramatic fashion moments on the red carpet. And Doja Cat falls in the latter category as she arrived at the Grammys dressed in a nude gown to show off her fully tattooed body. However, it was her tattooed forehead featuring the name of the designer and the risque neckline of her dress that caught everyone's attention. Whereas, Dua Lipa made headlines with the plunging neckline of her Disco Ball-esque gown and date on the red carpet - her dad Dukagjin Lipa. Check out what the two musicians wore inside. Doja Cat and Dua Lipa attend the Grammy Awards 2024. (AP, Reuters)

Doja Cat steals the spotlight with a dramatic look

Doja Cat wore a sheer strapless dress by designer Dilara Findikoglu on the 66th Grammy Awards red carpet. The nude gown showed off the scores of temporary tattoos on her body, forehead and decolletage, including an eye-catching Gothic cathedral chest piece and Dilara Findikoglu's name. The see-through dress features a lace-up back, corset boning, artful draping, and a ruffled train. She styled the ensemble with librarian-style Prada glasses, red peep-toe pumps, silver sword earrings, a handful of rings, and a layered necklace with embellished cross pendants.

Meanwhile, for the glam picks, Doja chose thin eyebrows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, bold red lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and cropped blonde hair styled in curls. Additionally, always a provocateur, Doja opted to expose a sliver of each areola, making a daring choice on the red carpet.

Dua Lipa's Disco Ball Gown

Dua Lipa leaned into her pop star roots for the 2024 Grammys, wearing a custom Courrèges gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels. She posed on the carpet solo and with her dad, Dukagjin Lipa. Her silver dress features full-length sleeves, metal fringe embellishments, cut-outs on the waist, a plunging neckline exposing her full torso, and a floor-length hem. She styled the gown with a fish-shaped choker necklace and high heels.

Lastly, Dua's striking red tresses styled in centre-parted blowout curls added a touch of glamour. For the glam picks, she chose feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter. Meanwhile, Dua's Dance the Night is up for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media categories.