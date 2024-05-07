Zendaya's outfit change shuts down Met Gala red carpet; check out her dramatic black gown and giant floral headpiece

Met Gala is incomplete without an outfit change, and Zendaya knows it better than anyone else. The actor slipped out of her jewel-toned Maison Margiela gown and changed into an archival Givenchy look that took us back in time with its vintage glamour. However, the pièce de résistance was the giant floral headpiece she chose to style the ensemble. While the floor-length gown is by John Galliano for Givenchy, the hat is from Alexander McQueen's 2007 collaboration with Philip Treacy. Check out Zendaya's second look inside. Met Gala 2024: Zendaya changes into a second outfit at the Met Gala. (AP, Reuters)

After making a grand entrance in a tulle Maison Margiela gown, Zendaya again walked the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a new show-stopping look. The Dune actor, who is co-chairing the event with Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth, wore a dramatic black gown from Givenchy's spring 1996 haute couture collection. The ensemble features a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline, tulle ruffled embroidery on the borders, full-length billowy sleeves, a corseted bodice hugging her frame, a voluminous skirt, and a massive train on the back.

Zendaya complemented her gothic Victorian look, styled by Law Roach, with the enormous floral headpiece that looked quite similar to an overturned bouquet. It features red, pink, yellow and pearl-white roses with stems sticking out. She accessorised the black gown with diamond drop earrings and high heels. Meanwhile, for the hairdo, she secured her wavy locks in a messy bun.

Lastly, Zendaya chose thin blonde eyebrows, mauve lip shade, shimmering gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter on the contours, and rouge on the cheekbones for the glam picks.

Earlier, the jewel-toned gown Zendaya wore featured a trumpet skirt, a one-shoulder neckline, fruit and bird-shaped embellishments, and a figure-sculpting fit. Zendaya completed the look with wine-red lips, matching eye shadow, a statement-making fascinator, and a messy bun.