Priyanka Chopra's 2nd look from brother's wedding: Actor dazzles in an orange kurta set in cute clip

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, and his fiance, Neelam Upadhyaya. A video shared by a fan page shows Priyanka's second look at the celebrations. She wore an orange kurta set. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl energy to her brother's wedding festivities in a pink saree: Watch) Priyanka Chopra poses with her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya.(Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's second look from her brother's wedding festivities

A fan page shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "All the best wishes! Via @reenachopra.art Yes, Gucci Neelam did it @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya. It's so lovely to see you in this new role as husband and wife and we wish you both all the happiness in the world! God bless you always." It features multiple clips from Siddharth's wedding celebrations, including Priyanka blessing the couple and posing with them for an adorable picture. She wore an embroidered orange suit set for the celebrations.

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's look

Priyanka's ethnic look for the celebrations features a kurta with a V neckline, golden thread embroidery done on the neckline and borders, sequin embellishments, full-length trumpet sleeves, side slits, and a relaxed silhouette. She paired the kurta with matching embroidered pants and a dupatta adorned with kadhai work, which she draped on her shoulder.

Priyanka accessorised the traditional ensemble with exquisite jewels from Bulgari, including a serpentine necklace, gold kadhas, earrings, rings, and bracelets. Meanwhile, she chose striking glam with the ensemble and tied her silky, long tresses in a centre-parted top knot with white roses adorned on the side and loose strands sculpting her face.

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a pink saree

After surprising her fans with a visit to India, Priyanka attended her brother's wedding festivity last night. The actor wore a bright pink chiffon saree for the celebrations. She paired the sequinned drape with a spaghetti-strap bralette, pearl necklace and choker, a Bulgari bracelet, an embellished clutch, earrings, vibrant pink lipstick, and a messy top knot.