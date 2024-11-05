Samantha Ruth Prabhu's red mane, gold dress steal the show; Varun Dhawan in all-black at Citadel Honey Bunny screening
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan stole the show at Ciatdel Honey Bunny screening. While Samantha wore a golden dress, Varun rocked an all-black look.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan stepped out in Mumbai on November 4 to attend the special screening of their upcoming Prime Video series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. While Samantha turned the golden girl in a strapless dress, Varun complemented her in an all-black look.
Redhead Samantha Ruth Prabhu's steals the show
On Monday, Samantha arrived for the special screening of her upcoming series - Citadel: Honey Bunny. The paparazzi videos show Samantha, with her blazing red mane and golden dress, posing for the media on the red carpet with her co-star Varun Dhawan and the entire team of Citadel. Apart from Samantha and Varun, Sharvari, Shahid Kapoor, and others also attended the star-studded event. Let's decode Samantha's outfit.
Samantha's OOTD for the special screening event featured a metallic gold dress made from a crinkled fabric. The ensemble has a strapless plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, a cinched detail on the waist, a body-hugging skirt accentuating her svelte frame, and a full-body hem length.
Samantha accessorised the gold ensemble with gold hoop earrings, embellished strappy gold block heels, and a Serpentine watch from Bvlgari. With her auburn-highlighted tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with blowout curls, the Honey Bunny actor chose darkened brows, smudged black eyeliner, rouge and highlighter-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, mascara on the lashes, and subtle shimmering gold eye shadow.
What did Varun Dhawan wear?
Varun attended the Citadel: Honey Bunny screening in an all-black look. He rocked a classic black button-down shirt with a body-hugging fit and wore it with loose top buttons. A pair of black pants with a bell-bottom silhouette and a mid-rise waist completed the look.
Varun layered the black shirt and pants set with a blazer featuring padded shoulders, shimmering sequin embroidery, full-length sleeves, a tailored fit, an open front, and wide-notch lapel collars. Lastly, the actor chose a silver metal watch, dress shoes, and a back-swept hairdo.
