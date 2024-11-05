Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's red mane, gold dress steal the show; Varun Dhawan in all-black at Citadel Honey Bunny screening

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Nov 05, 2024 08:13 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan stole the show at Ciatdel Honey Bunny screening. While Samantha wore a golden dress, Varun rocked an all-black look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan stepped out in Mumbai on November 4 to attend the special screening of their upcoming Prime Video series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. While Samantha turned the golden girl in a strapless dress, Varun complemented her in an all-black look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attend the Citadel Honey Bunny screening.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attend the Citadel Honey Bunny screening.

Redhead Samantha Ruth Prabhu's steals the show

On Monday, Samantha arrived for the special screening of her upcoming series - Citadel: Honey Bunny. The paparazzi videos show Samantha, with her blazing red mane and golden dress, posing for the media on the red carpet with her co-star Varun Dhawan and the entire team of Citadel. Apart from Samantha and Varun, Sharvari, Shahid Kapoor, and others also attended the star-studded event. Let's decode Samantha's outfit.

Samantha's OOTD for the special screening event featured a metallic gold dress made from a crinkled fabric. The ensemble has a strapless plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, a cinched detail on the waist, a body-hugging skirt accentuating her svelte frame, and a full-body hem length.

Samantha accessorised the gold ensemble with gold hoop earrings, embellished strappy gold block heels, and a Serpentine watch from Bvlgari. With her auburn-highlighted tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with blowout curls, the Honey Bunny actor chose darkened brows, smudged black eyeliner, rouge and highlighter-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, mascara on the lashes, and subtle shimmering gold eye shadow.

What did Varun Dhawan wear?

Varun attended the Citadel: Honey Bunny screening in an all-black look. He rocked a classic black button-down shirt with a body-hugging fit and wore it with loose top buttons. A pair of black pants with a bell-bottom silhouette and a mid-rise waist completed the look.

Varun layered the black shirt and pants set with a blazer featuring padded shoulders, shimmering sequin embroidery, full-length sleeves, a tailored fit, an open front, and wide-notch lapel collars. Lastly, the actor chose a silver metal watch, dress shoes, and a back-swept hairdo.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //