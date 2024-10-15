Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets the internet ablaze with Citadel Honey Bunny trailer launch look in see-through skirt, blazer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan launched the trailer of their upcoming spy thriller show, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha wore the hottest look to the event, setting the internet ablaze in a see-through embellished skirt and blazer set. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan at Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer launch.

Decoding Samantha's look at Citadel: Honey Bunny event

Samantha was dressed to perfection at the Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer launch event today. The actor wore a stylish all-black ensemble featuring a blazer and skirt set. While the jacket ticks all the boxes for a classic working Friday to a weekend OOTD, the skirt is the hottest look you will need for your date night wardrobe.

The blazer features notch lapel collars, a plunging V neckline, quarter-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fitting. Samantha cinched the jacket at the waist with a black leather belt featuring a metallic buckle and embellishments. The embellished see-through skirt completed the OOTD. It features crystal embellishments adorned on a string. A back slit and an A-line fit rounded off the design elements.

Sam accessorised the ensemble with statement black stilettos featuring serpentine straps. She also wore gold hoop earrings and a chunky metal bracelet with the all-black look. She tied her auburn locks in a messy, side-parted coiffed hairdo with a few loose strands sculpting her face.

Meanwhile, the Citadel actor chose darkened brows, black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheekbones, and beaming highlighter for the glam.

What did Varun Dhawan wear?

Vaun complemented his co-star in an all-black ensemble. He wore a black velvet double-breasted blazer, a white shirt, and bell-bottom pants.

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Citadel: Honey Bunny is directed by Raj & DK. The first edition of Citadel, set in the UK, premiered last year on Prime Video. It featured Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci in pivotal roles.