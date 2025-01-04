Priyanka Chopra wears most gorgeous swimsuits on holiday with Nick Jonas and Malti in Turks and Caicos. Pics

Priyanka Chopra welcomed the New Year while holidaying in the Turks and Caicos Islands with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti. The actor shared pictures from the vacation on Instagram. “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025,” she captioned the post. Priyanka Chopra holidays with Nick Jonas and Malti.

Priyanka Chopra's holiday with Nick Jonas and Malti

The photos from Priyanka's holiday album show her having a blast with her family. Priyanka and Nick played with Malti at the beach, enjoyed sunkissed meals, shared laughs, soaked up some vitamin D at the white sand beaches, and enjoyed water sports. The actor also shared snippets of her daughter watching Moana, playing in the pool, warming her hands by the bonfire, and cuddling with her. Let's decode what Priyanka wore during the holiday.

Priyanka's gorgeous swimwear

The first picture shows Priyanka wearing a stylish cropped top and matching shorts. The ensemble comes decked in colourful stripe patterns in yellow, blue, purple, and orange shades. While the sleeveless top has a plunging neckline and a midriff-baring hem, the bottoms feature a mid-rise waist and fitted silhouette. She styled the ensemble with dainty earrings and loose windswept locks.

Priyanka Chopra's gorgeous holiday swimsuits.

For the second look, Priyanka donned a sizzling red two-piece swimsuit featuring a bandeau top and low-waist bottoms. The bikini top features a strapless plunging neckline, a cut-out in the middle, a fitted bust, and a midriff-baring hem. She styled the swimsuit with a matching red hat, sunglasses, and a belly ring.

Lastly, Priyanka also wore bright pink swimwear for a dip in the resort pool. She wore a string bikini top featuring halter straps, a plunging neckline, and a fitted bust. Matching low-waist bikini bottoms and loose locks rounded off the look. With all the swimsuits, Priyanka wore an adorable ‘Malti’ necklace.