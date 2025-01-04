PV Sindhu's dreamy lehenga in new wedding pics steals the show with custom charms inspired by her love story, badminton

PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month. The wedding took place in Udaipur and was attended by close friends and family. Recently, the bride shared two sets of new pictures from the festivities, and the bride's dreamy look will steal your breath away. In the first look, Sindhu wore an ethereal sea foam green lehenga set. For the second look, she chose an embroidered gold jacket worn with red silk pants and a blouse. PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta looks gorgeous in new wedding pics.

Also Read | PV Sindhu was a divine bride in white ethnic look for haldi, embracing minimal beauty for her pre-wedding bash. See pics

Custom charms inspired by her love story and badminton

PV Sindhu's sea foam green lehenga set is from the designer label House Of Masaba. It features delicate details inspired by her love story with Venkat Datta and her love for badminton, including a gold custom Paranda, dupatta, and jewellery featuring details like badminton racquets, shuttle cock, gold medals (Sindhu's bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics and a silver medal at Rio Olympics) and paper airplanes. The details were shared by the official Instagram page of Masaba Gupta's brand.

The custom sea foam green lehenga set is called the Ambar Bagh lehenga. The lehenga skirt features many trees and ‘Sehra’ motifs in dhagai and dori work with tissue detailing across the hem. Sindhu paired it with a sheer kurta blouse worn over an embroidered bustier. It also features a tissue dupatta woven with gota and foil details, which the Indian badminton player draped on her shoulder and arms.

Sindhu accessories the ensemble with a gold matha patti, a custom Paranda, a knuckle ring adorned with medal charms, dangling pearl earrings, a half-moon necklace paired with another neck chain, and a haath phool. She tied her hair in a braid and opted for minimal glam.

The red look

The second look is from the shelves of the designer label Mrunalini Rao. The badminton player exuded elegance in a gold zardozi embroidered jacket with full-length sleeves and an asymmetric cut-out hem. She wore it with flared red silk pants and a textured sleeveless blouse. Diamond earrings, a choker necklace, a ring, red lips, a sleek watch, and a twisted ponytail rounded off the styling.