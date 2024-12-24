PV Sindhu, Venkat Datta's official wedding pics are out: The bride stunned in sarees and lehengas

PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta’s first official wedding pictures are out. The Badminton star shared a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram profile and made her friends go aww. The sports star, for the wedding festivities opted for sarees and lehengas from the houses of fashion designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra and Papa Don’t Preach. PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta got married in a private ceremony.(Instagram)

PV Sindhu shared the first set of pictures on Tuesday and added a heart emoticon. The pictures perfectly capture the essence of the festivities. In the pictures, the sports star and Vemnkat Datta can be seen taking part in the wedding rituals, all the while laughing out loud. In one of the pictures, they can be seen posing together, hand-in-hand. Also read | PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta are married. Here's what the bride wore on her big day

Here's what PV Sindhu wore for her big day:

PV Sindhu, for her wedding day, ditched the lehenga and opted for a gorgeous ivory white saree. The heavily embellished pastel white saree came with mirror details and matching zari at the borders. PV Sindhu teamed it with a matching blouse with heavy zari work, white embroidery and mirror work. PV Sindhu teamed it with a statement white necklace featuring emerald stone details, matching jhumkas and a diamond-studded nath.

For another wedding ritual, PV Sindhu opted for a bright red lehenga. The lehenga featured a red blouse with a closed neckline and full sleeves. PV Sindhu teamed it with a long flowy red skirt with silver embroidery work throughout. In a silk red dupatta with silver zari details at the borders and minimal white embroidery work, she rounded off her look.

For another wedding ritual, PV Sindhu opted for a bright red kanjeevaram saree featuring silver embroidery details. In matching silver accessories, the bride stole the show perfectly. Also read | PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta make first public appearance as married couple in stunning ethnic attire: Pics

PV Sindhu looked stunning in a red kanjeevaram saree.(Instagram/@dietsabya)

Here’s a picture of the bride looking gorgeous in a pastel pink lehenga. The lehenga came with a sleeveless blouse featuring contasting gold embellishments and a assymentrical hemline. She teamed it with a matching flowy silk skirt with golden embellishment and statement accesories.

PV Sindhu looked gorgeous in a pastel pink lehenga.(Instagram/@dietsabya)

PV Sindhu’s first wedding pictures were shared by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on his X profile. “Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead,” Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote. The wedding ceremony was a private celebration attended only by close friends and family members.