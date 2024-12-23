Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta make first public appearance as married couple in stunning ethnic attire: Pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 23, 2024 04:12 PM IST

Badminton champion PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta made their first appearance in glam ethnic looks as a married couple in Hyderabad after tying the knot in Udaipur.

Badminton champion PV Sindhu and entrepreneur Venkat Datta recently made their first appearance as a married couple after arriving in Hyderabad from Udaipur. The couple tied the knot on December 22 in an intimate and dreamy ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Badminton star PV Sindhu and entrepreneur Venkat Datta made a stylish debut as a married couple in Hyderabad.(Instagram)
Badminton star PV Sindhu and entrepreneur Venkat Datta made a stylish debut as a married couple in Hyderabad.(Instagram)

While their wedding picture, shared by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, had already left us mesmerised, their latest ethnic looks are equally stunning. Let's take a look at what they wore. (Also read: PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta are married. Here's what the bride wore on her big day )

Newlyweds PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta stun in ethnic attire

Their pictures from the airport were quickly shared online, capturing the newlywed couple beaming in radiant ethnic attire. Sindhu looked stunning in a bright orange Anarkali suit featuring a scoop neckline, full sleeves, and a flared hemline. The intricate white embroidery adorning the outfit added an extra touch of elegance, making it a regal ensemble. She paired it with a matching Bandhani-print dupatta, accented with silver borders, gracefully draped around her arms for a traditional look.

She accessorised her look with a gold mangalsutra, a statement diamond ring on her finger, a silver bracelet, and a pair of black sunglasses. With minimal makeup and her luscious tresses left loose in a side parting cascading down her shoulder, she perfectly completed her simple ethnic look. On the other hand, her husband Venkata Datta looked dapper in a white kurta paired with a purple bandhani-printed waistcoat.

About PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta's wedding

The couple tied the knot in a private and intimate ceremony attended by their closest friends and family. They are now gearing up for their upcoming wedding reception, where prominent personalities like Sachin Tendulkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to join the celebrations. In an interview with HT City, they shared, "We both love celebrating festivals, and family traditions are incredibly important to us. We look forward to carrying these traditions forward with immense joy in the years ahead.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On