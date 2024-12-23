PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta make first public appearance as married couple in stunning ethnic attire: Pics

Badminton champion PV Sindhu and entrepreneur Venkat Datta recently made their first appearance as a married couple after arriving in Hyderabad from Udaipur. The couple tied the knot on December 22 in an intimate and dreamy ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Badminton star PV Sindhu and entrepreneur Venkat Datta made a stylish debut as a married couple in Hyderabad.(Instagram)

While their wedding picture, shared by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, had already left us mesmerised, their latest ethnic looks are equally stunning. Let's take a look at what they wore. (Also read: PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta are married. Here's what the bride wore on her big day )

Newlyweds PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta stun in ethnic attire

Their pictures from the airport were quickly shared online, capturing the newlywed couple beaming in radiant ethnic attire. Sindhu looked stunning in a bright orange Anarkali suit featuring a scoop neckline, full sleeves, and a flared hemline. The intricate white embroidery adorning the outfit added an extra touch of elegance, making it a regal ensemble. She paired it with a matching Bandhani-print dupatta, accented with silver borders, gracefully draped around her arms for a traditional look.

She accessorised her look with a gold mangalsutra, a statement diamond ring on her finger, a silver bracelet, and a pair of black sunglasses. With minimal makeup and her luscious tresses left loose in a side parting cascading down her shoulder, she perfectly completed her simple ethnic look. On the other hand, her husband Venkata Datta looked dapper in a white kurta paired with a purple bandhani-printed waistcoat.

About PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta's wedding

The couple tied the knot in a private and intimate ceremony attended by their closest friends and family. They are now gearing up for their upcoming wedding reception, where prominent personalities like Sachin Tendulkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to join the celebrations. In an interview with HT City, they shared, "We both love celebrating festivals, and family traditions are incredibly important to us. We look forward to carrying these traditions forward with immense joy in the years ahead.