PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta are married. Here's what the bride wore on her big day

ByHT Lifestyle Desk
Dec 23, 2024 01:25 PM IST

PV Sindhu marries Venkat Datta in a serene ceremony in Udaipur, wearing a golden saree and floral adornments.

Badminton ace PV Sindhu is married now. The sports star married Venkat Datta in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. Their first picture as a married couple was shared by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

PV Sindhu, the badminton star, has wed Venkat Datta in a close-knit ceremony in Udaipur.
PV Sindhu, the badminton star, has wed Venkat Datta in a close-knit ceremony in Udaipur.

“Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead,” he wrote.

Decoding Sindhu's stunning bridal look

For her bridal look, Sindhu chose a breathtaking golden silk saree, breaking away from the usual lehenga tradition. The six-yard wonder was a true masterpiece, featuring intricate sequin embellishments and delicate zari detailing that adorned the entire fabric. The heavy golden borders added a regal touch, showcasing the rich artistry of Indian craftsmanship. She paired the saree with a matching embellished blouse, and to complete her ethereal look, she draped a beautifully adorned dupatta over her head.

She accessorised her look with traditional jewellery, including a diamond-studded maang tikka, statement drop earrings, stacked bangles adorning her wrist, and a bejewelled ring bracelet. With a dewy makeup look and her tresses styled in a bun, she truly wowed.

On the other hand, the groom looked equally regal in a golden sherwani, intricately embroidered with exquisite zari work. He paired it with matching pants and a dupatta, traditionally draped to complete his royal look.

More about their wedding

The couple's wedding was a private, intimate celebration with only their closest friends and family in attendance. They are now eagerly anticipating their wedding reception, where they’ve invited notable figures such as Sachin Tendulkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview with HT City, they shared, "We both love celebrating festivals, and family traditions are incredibly important to us. We look forward to carrying these traditions forward with immense joy in the years ahead."

