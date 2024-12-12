When Isha Ambani decked up as modern-day princess to marry Anand Piramal: A look at her bridal look on 6th anniversary

Isha Ambani is celebrating her 6th wedding anniversary with Anand Piramal today. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in a wedding that got the whole world talking. As the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, and Nita Ambani, Isha’s big day was nothing short of extravagant. Her bridal look remains etched in our memories, and on this special day, let’s take a walk down memory lane to revisit her breathtaking wedding ensemble. (Also read: Isha Ambani’s stunning couture saree gown adds a modern twist to classic Banarasi style: Take notes from the fashionista ) Let's revisit Isha Ambani's iconic wedding look on her 6th anniversary with Anand Piramal.(Instagram)

Decoding Isha Ambani's royal wedding look

Isha Ambani's bridal lehenga, crafted by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, was a stunning showcase of traditional Indian craftsmanship. With intricate embroidery, shimmering embellishments, and a rich red-and-gold palette, the lehenga exuded timeless elegance. Meticulous detailing along the hemline and dupatta added to its regal charm.

Adding a sentimental touch, Nita Ambani’s 35-year-old wedding sari, a treasured heirloom, was seamlessly incorporated into Isha’s lehenga. The ensemble was enriched with intricate red zardozi borders, along with mukaish and nakshi work. Complementing the lehenga were two stunning duppatas: one, a tulle piece gracefully draped over the shoulder, and the other, an intricately embroidered, sequinned trail that the bride elegantly wore over her head.

How she accessorised her look

She completed her look with an array of dazzling jewels, including intricate necklaces, statement earrings, and ornate bangles. Her maang tikka, adorned with diamonds, pearls, and precious gemstones, added a sparkling touch to her ensemble. The layered necklaces, featuring pearls and diamonds, cascaded elegantly down her neckline, adding timeless charm.

Isha’s bridal makeup was flawless, featuring perfectly defined brows, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a bold red lipstick. Her classic bridal bun, adorned with fresh flowers and accessories, was beautifully complemented by soft curls framing her face. She looked every bit the royal princess.