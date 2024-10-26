Isha Ambani’s stunning couture saree gown adds a modern twist to classic Banarasi style: Take notes from the fashionista

Isha Ambani is here to redefine the way we wear our six yards. As a fashion maven, she consistently serves up one stunning look after another, each embodying a masterclass in high fashion. From rare jewels to vintage couture, her style is pure luxury. Recently, she turned heads at an event in Marrakesh, donning a breathtaking saree with a modern twist, effortlessly blending tradition with contemporary flair. Scroll down to know more about her look. (Also read: Isha Ambani's most stunning looks that highlight her status as a total style diva. See pics ) Isha Ambani stuns in custom couture saree gown at Marrakesh Gala.(Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

Isha Ambani stuns in custom saree gown

On Friday, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania took to Instagram and shared some glam pictures of Isha accompanied by the caption, “For her appearance at the @fashiontrustarabia gala in Marrakesh yesterday, @mamamagish looked stunning in a custom couture reclaimed Banarasi saree gown by @amitaggarwalofficial, merging the elegance of traditional Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary global style. With this look, we proudly brought India's rich heritage and artistry to the world stage.”

Decoding Isha's glam look

For her look, Isha chose a custom couture saree gown by celebrated designer Amit Aggarwal. The ensemble, in a striking black hue adorned with intricate gold detailing, exuded opulence through its rich Banarasi fabric. Her sculpted blouse added a bold, contemporary edge, while the beautifully gathered front pleats gave it a gown-like silhouette, enhancing the saree's modern appeal. With this look, Isha brought Indian craftsmanship to the forefront in Marrakesh, effortlessly merging tradition with a global, innovative aesthetic that bridges eras.

No Ambani look is complete without opulent jewellery, and Isha's ensemble was no exception. She accessorised with a stunning diamond necklace and matching statement earrings, epitomising pure luxury. Her makeup, expertly done by Tanvi Chemburkar, featured smoky eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, a touch of highlighter, and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. Hairstylist Mike styled her luscious tresses into a sleek, middle-parted ponytail, perfectly complementing her sophisticated look.