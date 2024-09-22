Rashmika Mandanna's shimmery distressed jeans and corset top Milan look redefine streetwear with high-fashion glam

Rashmika Mandanna's fashion game is soaring as she attended the Milan Fashion Week and was a part of the Versace show. Acing glam look after look in the fashion capital of Italy, Rashmika Mandanna slayed and became a sartorial inspiration for glam OOTD. Donatella Versace, the chief creative officer of Versace, posted a picture with Rashmika Mandanna on her Instagram handle, along with the other global stars who attended the show. For the new look from Milan that Rashmika shared on Instagram, the actor exuded high-fashion glam, with a pop of colour. Rashmika Mandanna aced the distressed pants and corset top look at Milan Fashion Week.(Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika’s look

She donned a sleeveless black corset top with a deep scoop neckline. The structured bodice was form-fitting, gracefully hugging her curves. The top had an inverted conical hemline, that added an edgy vibe to her top. She draped a black blazer over her shoulders, imparting an informal energy to the formal piece of clothing. To amp up her bold, dramatic look, she wore high-waisted distressed jeans. The sequins embellished jeans are a striking contrast to the refined blazer and corset top, yet at the same time unconventionally balance it out. She chose a bold, red handbag to add a pop of warm colour to her neutral ensemble. Her outfit epitomized a high-glam streetwear aesthetic. The entire ensemble was all about high luxury with a contemporary boldness.

About her work front

Rashmika Mandanna is a pan-India actor. Her last movie was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Some of her upcoming movies in 2024 are Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chaava. For Chaava, she will be seen on-screen with Vicky Kaushal in a movie based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

