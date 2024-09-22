Fashion royalty Donatella Versace posts pic with Rashmika Mandanna from Milan, fans are ‘lowkey’ proud of actor

Versace and friends

Donatella, who is the current chief creative officer of Versace, took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the afterparty, featuring celebrities from all across the world, including Rashmika. Rashmika was seen in a stunning ivory blazer dress and glam makeup. She flashed a big smile as Donatella posed next to her.

Others in the carousel of photos included Hyunjin, Normani, Gigi Hadid, Giacomo Giorgio, Beatrice Vendramin, Nava Mau, and Denise Capezza and Gene Gallagher.

Fans proud of Rashmika

Fans of Rashmika were happy to see her get posted on Donatella's timeline. “I'm not a fan of her but I'm lowkey proud of her. She comes from a normal family, did modelling and was scouted to act in movies, she faced so much unnecessary hate but she didn't care, she learnt multiple languages, worked hard at acting and is now here, all because of her own hardwork. I'm sure she still has a lot of other good things to achieve. I wish the best for her,” wrote a person on Reddit.

Another commented, “This is HUGE, sky is the limit for this girl…SoBo clique must be feeling the ghabrahat, the bullying and PR warfare will only increase.” A person also wrote, “I'm so happy she's looking like an indian celeb and not forced with Korean makeover/some western faces and all. She just looks like all of us - by this I mean an Indian woman.”

Many also tried to roast fashion IG account Diet Sabya who recently criticised Rashmika's smokey eye look during daytime at the Onitsuka Tiger fashion show. “Diet Asabhya can cry in a corner,” wrote a person. “Mr.DS, Ab hui ghabrahat,” joked another.

Rashmika's next film will be Pushpa: The Rule. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Sikandar, which is being directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

The film is set to release next Eid. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Rashmika also has Pushpa 2: The Rule in her kitty. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles.