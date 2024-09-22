Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur stuns at Jimmy Choo event in Milan: Check out pics, her outfit price details

Princess Gauravi Kumar of Jaipur announced earlier this year that she has been chosen as an ambassador of fashion house Jimmy Choo. On Friday, she attended a special event for the brand during the Milan Fashion Week and posted pictures of her chic look on Instagram. (Also read: Mouni Roy, Rashmika Mandanna's Milan Fashion Week look to Kim Kardashian's daring attire: Best-dressed celebs of the day) Princess Gauravi Kumari attended the Jimmy Choo SS25 Presentation in Milan.

Details of Princess Gauravi Kumari's look

The princess turned up in a dual-tone black and beige off shoulder dress that that she paired with a top with puffy sleeves. The dress came with scallop details on the waist and a skirt had a beige, metalling look. The Riesling dress and Reisling top are from Indian brand Moonray. While the dress costs ₹98,000, the top is for ₹38000.

She carried a Jimmy Choo bag to the event (Cinch M bucket bag) that retails at $2,500. That is about ₹2 lakh.

Check out details of the look here:

Details of the dress.

Details about the top.

Details about the bag.

The princess posted multiple pictures from the event on Instagram, specially ones in which she posed with Sandra Choi, the creative head of Jimmy Choo. She posted photos of stilettos from the brand too. “Yesterday at the Jimmy Choo SS25 Presentation in Milan🖤 thank you for having me,” she wrote.

Gauravi's followers showered her with complimets for her look. “Once a Princess Alwayas A Princess. Looking like a 🌹,” wrote a person. “So pretty,” wrote another.

About Princess Gauravi Kumari

Princess Gauravi Kumari is a member of the royal family of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. She is the daughter of Princess Diya Kumari and the granddaughter of Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh of Jaipur. Educated in India and abroad, she is known for her interest in fashion, sustainability, and philanthropy. Her brother Maharaja Padmanabh Singh is the current Maharaja of Jaipur. He is also active on social media.

In May, she announced that she has been chosen as the face of Jimmy Choo. “I am honored to be joining the Jimmy Choo family as an ambassador for the house. Jimmy Choo is synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and glamour. I have always loved wearing Jimmy Choo,” she wrote in an Instagram post.